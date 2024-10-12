Chardham Yatra 2024: Closing Dates Announced

Chamoli: The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board on Saturday announced the closing dates for the Chardham Yatra 2024 on the occasion of Vijayadashami.
It said that the doors of the temples would be closed after performing full rituals. The pilgrimage includes visits to the revered religious sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath in Uttarakhand.
According to official figures, more than 38.50 lakh pilgrims visited Chardham this year, with Kedarnath Dham receiving the highest number (13.5 lakh), followed by Badrinath Dham (11 lakh).
Know Closing Dates
According to officials, the doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed to devotees on November 17 at 9 PM, Kedarnath Dham on November 3 at 8:30 AM, Yamunotri Dham on November 3 (12:03 PM), and Gangotri Dham on November 2 (12:04 PM).
Similarly, the Madmaheshwar and Tungnath temples will be closed from November 20 and November 4, respectively.
Badrinath Dham Closing Ceremony
Officials said that the door-closing ceremony of Badrinath Dham will begin on November 13 with Ganesh worship. The next day the doors of Adi Kedareshwar temple will be closed, followed by Kadhai Bhog to Goddess Lakshmi on November 16.
On November 17, there will be a concluding ritual in which the deity of Goddess Lakshmi will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum, and Uddhav Ji and Kuber Ji brought out of the temple.
The deities and the throne of Adi Guru Shankaracharya ji will be brought to Yoga Badri Pandukeshwar, where they will be kept during winter.
