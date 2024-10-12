ETV Bharat / bharat

Chardham Yatra 2024: Closing Dates Announced

Chamoli: The Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board on Saturday announced the closing dates for the Chardham Yatra 2024 on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

It said that the doors of the temples would be closed after performing full rituals. The pilgrimage includes visits to the revered religious sites of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath in Uttarakhand.

According to official figures, more than 38.50 lakh pilgrims visited Chardham this year, with Kedarnath Dham receiving the highest number (13.5 lakh), followed by Badrinath Dham (11 lakh).

Know Closing Dates

According to officials, the doors of Badrinath Dham will be closed to devotees on November 17 at 9 PM, Kedarnath Dham on November 3 at 8:30 AM, Yamunotri Dham on November 3 (12:03 PM), and Gangotri Dham on November 2 (12:04 PM).