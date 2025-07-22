ETV Bharat / bharat

Chardham Helicopter Crash: AAIB Highlights Terrain Risks, Cable Strikes In Uttarkashi Tragedy

New Delhi: A preliminary technical report by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) provides a thorough understanding of the Bell 407 helicopter crash in Uttarkashi on May 8 while conducting the annual Chardham pilgrimage operations.

The crash was fatal for the 59-year-old pilot, who was an experienced aviator and five other passengers, while one other passenger was comatose. This report goes into detail about the technical history of the aircraft, crew qualifications, the prevailing weather conditions, details of the crash site, and initial investigative measures, to provide a better understanding of the crash, which undoubtedly rattled both aviation authorities and pilgrims.

Aircraft and Maintenance History

Involved in the crash was the helicopter BELL 407 VT-OXF, serial number 53829, with a date of manufacture in 2008, operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt Ltd, and was operated under the DGCA non-scheduled operator permit, with a validity till December 23, 2028. The aircraft had a valid Certificate of Registration and Certificate of Airworthiness. It had been last major inspected on October 11, 2024, at 4,981 flight hours, whose certificate was valid until October 10, 2025.

Because of the pilgrimage in May, two inspections had been undertaken on April 25, 2025, which were scheduled as follows:

A scheduled 300-hour/12-month routine service for the helicopter airframe.

A 150-hour/12-month inspection on the Rolls‑Royce RR M250 C47B engine (S/N CAE-847584).

A defect noted on May 3, “surface skin peeled at tail rotor tip,” was promptly rectified. The engine’s tail rotor was replaced on May 6, certified for service on May 7 by a licensed Aircraft Maintenance Engineer. At the time of the crash, the aircraft had logged 5,210.07 hours, and its engine 4,445.51 hours.

The report noted, “The helicopter flew for 20 minutes before descending from its assigned altitude. Initially, the pilot attempted to land on the Uttarkashi–Gangotri Road (NH 34), near Gangnani in Uttarkashi. During the landing attempt, the helicopter’s main rotor blade struck an overhead fibre cable running parallel to the road. It also damaged some roadside metallic barricades. However, the helicopter was unable to land and tumbled down the hillside. Eventually, it came to rest against a tree, approximately 250 feet deep into a gorge.”

Pilot Credentials and Flight Details

The pilot, an Indian national aged 59, held an Airline Transport Pilot Licence (Helicopter) effective from June 17, 2016, valid through June 16, 2026. He was authorised to fly the Bell 407, among other models, with a Class I medical exam valid until June 26, 2025, and a Hindi-language Flight Radio Telephony Operator's Licence valid through November 2, 2031. With 6,160.42 hours of total flight experience, he was a seasoned aviator deemed well-qualified to conduct hill operations.

Weather Conditions at Departure

Meteorological records from Dehradun airport on May 8 between 02:00 and 03:00 UTC (07:30–08:30 IST) indicate:

Wind speeds: 3 knots (north-westerly).

Visibility: 5,000 metres.

Few clouds at 3,000 and 6,000 feet.

Temperatures ranged from 23°C to 27°C with haze conditions.

Atmospheric pressure around 1009–1010 hPa, with no significant changes.

These conditions suggest generally favourable weather, warm, clear, and stable, before the crash.

Flight Sequence and Crash Progression

On May 8, two flights were scheduled: Familiarisation flight (dual pilot): Departing at 05:39 IST from Sahastradhara helipad (Dehradun) to Kedarnath and back, at FL 10,500 ft. The flight returned without incident at 06:56, with no maintenance issues observed.

Charter flight (single pilot): After a crew change, VT‑OXF flew at 07:45 IST to Kharsali. It then departed with six pilgrims at 08:11 IST en route to the Jhala helipad, again cruising at 10,500 ft. Roughly 20 minutes later, the helicopter began an unanticipated descent from its assigned altitude.

The pilot opted for an emergency landing on a stretch of National Highway 34, near Gangnani village. During the descent, the helicopter’s main rotor blade struck a fibre-optic cable positioned over the road. Severing the blade caused immediate loss of lift and control. Subsequently, the helicopter hit roadside barricades, rolled down a 250-foot embankment, and came to rest against a tree, fully destroyed but thankfully without post-crash fire.

Casualties and Aircraft Condition

All onboard, comprising six passengers and the pilot, were fatally injured, except one passenger who survived with critical injuries. The crash site, located at 30°54′47.6″ N, 78°40′52.0″ E, lies within a steep gorge terrain. The wreckage was found resting on a slope of approximately 60°, and the fuselage was shattered upon impact.

Despite the aircraft’s catastrophic destruction, there was no recorded fire, suggesting no ignition of fuel tanks or fuel line rupture upon impact.

Evidence Gathering and International Cooperation

AAIB investigators conducted a thorough onsite team inspection, securing perishable components and interviewing first responders, witnesses, technical staff, ATC, and others. Maintenance and flight logs, especially the defect and repair of the tail rotor, were reviewed in detail.

Recognising the technical complexity of the Bell 407 and its Rolls-Royce engine, AAIB involved international bodies: the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Canadian Transportation Safety Board (TSB), and Rolls‑Royce technical advisors, are collaborating on a detailed analysis. The wreckage was brought to AAIB headquarters for engine and electrical component examination, and investigative record scrutiny is ongoing.

Known and Emerging Insights