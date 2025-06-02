Chardham Heli Ticket Frauds: Uttarakhand STF Writes To Meta For Action Against Fake Pages And Ads

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand STF has been continuously running a campaign against cyber fraud being committed in the name of booking helicopter tickets for the pilgrims of Chardham Yatra. Under this STF campaign, 136 fake websites/URLs, 117 mobile numbers, 61 bank accounts, and 35 WhatsApp numbers have been blocked or frozen from January to May this year.

About 64 fake websites were blocked in 2023, and 18 fake websites, 45 Facebook pages, and 20 bank accounts have been identified and blocked in 2024.

Cybercriminals have now found different ways to cheat people through Facebook ads/pages. Earlier, criminals used to cheat through websites, but after the strictness of STF, now they are targeting people by creating fake pages on Facebook and Instagram. These fake pages reach users through false advertisements which use fraudulent booking links. Because of this, the STF team is on constant vigil and has been taking timely action by tracking fake websites, bank accounts, mobile numbers and social media pages.

Like Google, a new initiative of digital control is being taken on Meta. A letter has been written to Meta company regarding the implementation of some technical solutions to prevent such fraud. Also, Google had already implemented control on keywords like Kedarnath heli ticket booking. Due to this, the number of fake advertisements decreased. Now correspondence has been expedited to implement the same initiative on Meta platforms (Facebook, Instagram).

SSP Navneet Singh, STF, said, "Last year, the team had blocked the maximum number of fake websites. After this, cybercriminals started cheating people by creating fake pages on Facebook instead of websites and boosting advertisements. Be careful of this."

STF's guidelines for pilgrims: