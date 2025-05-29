Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand STF Blocks Fake Portals Offering Heli Service Ticket

Dehradun: Cracking down on fake websites fleecing devotees with heli tickets for the Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand STF has identified and blocked 51 portals, 56 bank accounts and 30 WhatsApp numbers so far this year. In 2024, 18 fake websites, 45 Facebook pages and 20 bank accounts were blocked, while such numbers stood at 64 in 2023.

Apart from this, 111 mobile numbers used in cyber fraud have been blocked. STF said this action saved hundreds of devotees from falling prey to cyber fraud. This campaign is being run in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Dhirendra Gunjyal, DIG (law and order), said, "The cyber thugs are trying to stop new pages and advertisements warning against fake helicopter booking on Meta."

Gunjyal has been appointed as the nodal officer under section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act for issuing legal notices to Meta to remove such objectionable content.

"The SSP STF itself is monitoring such illegal activities every day. Notices are being given to the concerned social media platform by Sub-Inspector Ashish Gusain. CO Ankush Mishra is speeding up the process of removing content by staying in constant touch with Meta's Ashwin Madhusudan, I4C, bank admin and telephone service providers to block fraudulent numbers. All legal procedures are being taken care of by Inspector Devendra Nabiyal," Gunjyal added.

After the government's request last year, Google implemented restrictions on keywords related to helicopter services, leading to a rapid fall in the number of fake advertisements. This year too, similar efforts are being made by the government.

STF SSP Navneet Singh said, "Last year also, the team had blocked most of the fake websites. Due to their efforts, cyber criminals have started duping people by creating fake pages on Facebook instead of websites to boost advertisements. Uttarakhand Police is trying to make this holy journey safe, smooth and fraud-free. People's awareness is our biggest strength."

Uttarakhand Police have appealed to devotees and tourists to book helicopter service tickets from the IRCTC portal and report any suspicious page/link to STF at ccps.deh@uttarakhandpolice.uk.gov.in and 1930.