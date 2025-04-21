Char Dham Yatra: After 12 Years, Pushkar Kumbh Will Be Held At Origin Of Saraswati River

Dehradun: The famous Char Dham Yatra is going to be special this time as, after a gap of about 12 years, Pushkar Kumbh will be organised at the origin of the Saraswati River in Badrinath from May 15. The auspicious ceremony will be graced by acharyas from South India.

Saraswati River originates from Mana, the first village of the country, in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. According to mythology, it was here that sage Ved Vyas composed the Mahabharata. The place has the Ganesha Cave and the Vyas Pothi.

In South Indian traditions, Pushkar Kumbh is organised every 12 years. For which preparations are being made by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC). Chief priest of Badrinath Dham, Radha Krishna Thapliyal, said, "In South Indian tradition, Pushkar Kumbh is organised every 12 years and this year it will be held from May 15 to 25. The BKTC has completed all the arrangements for the Char Dham Yatra, so that devotees do not face any issues during their journey."

"The doors of Badrinath Dham will be opened for general darshan on May 4. Alongside, the Pushkar Kumbh is being organised in Badrikashram, at the origin of the Saraswati River. It has always been a tradition that acharyas from South India participate in the ceremony," Ravindra Bhatt, vedpathi of Badrinath Dham, said.

The Char Dham Yatra will begin with the opening of the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri Dhams on April 30, followed by the opening of Kedarnath and Badrinath on May 2 and 4, respectively.