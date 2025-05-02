Char Dham Yatra 2025: Kedarnath Temple Opens For Devotees With Grand Celebrations

Kedarnath: The doors of the sacred Kedarnath Temple opened for devotees on Friday, May 2, with grand celebrations. Over 15,000 devotees gathered at the temple, located in the Himalayas at an altitude of over 11,000 feet.

The doors were opened in the presence of priests and officials. The ceremony was performed with rituals under the guidance of Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, the chief priest of Kedarnath. The event marked the third opening among the four Char Dham temples in Uttarakhand, after Yamunotri and Gangotri, which opened on April 30, while Badrinath is scheduled to open on May 4.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was present during the ceremony. He performed the first puja in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the country. CM Dhami said, "PM Modi is a devoted follower of Baba Kedarnath (Lord Shiva). Due to his guidance, the temple saw massive reconstruction after the 2013 disaster."

MLA Asha Nautiya was present during the door opening rituals. She said, "This is a divine moment. Seeing the doors of Baba Kedar (Lord Shiva) open fills the heart with peace."

For the grand celebration, the temple was decorated with 108 quintals of fresh flowers, including roses and marigolds, brought from countries like Nepal, Thailand, and Sri Lanka.

On May 1, the Panchmukhi Chal Vigrah Doli, a portable idol of Lord Kedarnath (Lord Shiva), reached the temple from Gaurikund after a grand farewell at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Devotees walked with the doli in a spiritual procession.

The Badri-Kedar Temple Committee(BKTC) said that all preparations were completed well in advance to manage the crowd and provide facilities to the pilgrims. BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal said, "We are fully ready to welcome the pilgrims from across the world for the next six months."

The Char Dham Yatra, which includes visits to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath, will continue until October-November, after which the temples will close for winter.