Char Dham Yatra 2025: Govt Plans Holding Places, Mobile Police To Smoothen Pilgrims' Experience

Dehradun: Preparations are in full swing for this year's Chardham Yatra. This time, the government is focusing on the traffic plan and holding areas. It has been seen in the last few years that during the opening of the doors of Char Dham, a large number of devotees throng for darshan, leading to the collapse of the traffic on travel routes with passengers stuck in jams for hours.

To address this, the government has come up with a roadmap for the traffic plan and holding area. A mock drill for the preparations of the yatra will also be conducted on April 24 under the supervision of NDMA and the Centre.

To avoid the last-minute rush, the administration has started registering devotees daily with an emphasis on the mode of transportation for the devotees. Holding areas for the pilgrims in case of extreme crowd have been identified at Rishikesh, Haridwar, Vyasi, Srinagar and Rudraprayag and other places on the Badrinath and Kedarnath Yatra routes. Some of these places have also been identified for free service with accommodation facilities and food. Similar holding areas have also been identified by the administration on the Gangotri and Yamunotri Yatra route.

"Holding areas are very important in case of landslides or inclement weather. During such time, pilgrims en route will have to be stopped. This leads to the swelling of the crowd who need to be accommodated. For this, holding areas are very beneficial. Such areas have already been identified on the Chardham routes, along with the facilities they will offer," Garhwal commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

Pandey further said teams of mobile police would be deployed every 10 kilometres to better conduct the yatra. The entire route has been divided into 10 km areas where these teams will patrol, he added.

"A meeting was recently held under the chairmanship of CM Pushkar Dhami, in which all the departments have been instructed to make the arrangements foolproof with the addressing of shortcomings in time," Char Dham Yatra disaster secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said.

Dhami has also instructed the departments not to repeat past mistakes. "Instructions have been given to deploy manpower and machines wherever there is a possibility of landslides, including the Chardham Yatra routes. The effort of the Disaster Management Department will be to open any road obstruction with immediate effect," Suamn said.

On mock drill, he said, "All departments related to the Chardham Yatra will be included in the mock drill. Simulations of traffic jams, road blockades and other things will be created in the drill to improve the response time of the districts and address shortcomings."