Char Dham Yatra 2025: Govt Comes Down Heavily On Heli Service Fraud

Dehradun: As the famous Char Dham Yatra for this year is scheduled to start from April 30 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams, the other two scared pilgrimage sites, Kedarnath and Badrinath, will open their doors on May 2 and 4, respectively.

Keeping several incidents of frauds in the name of the helicopter services where many devotees have been fleeced earlier, the police and administration have chalked out a plan to protect the pilgrims from the clutches of fraudsters.

Among the four dhams, the journey to Kedarnath is considered the most arduous as about 20 kilometres of hilly terrain have to be navigated to reach there. The options to commute the journey are restricted to on foot, on mule, on dandi-kandi and by air. Naturally, the helicopter service is the most preferred despite its steep fair. However, the limited number of airline tickets make the process more cumbersome where fraudsters take the of advantage of fleecing pilgrims with exorbitant price.

They launched a fake portal in the name of Kedarnath Heli Service, and when devotees scramble online for air tickets, these sites appear first. Without an iota of the genuineness of these portals, they book tickets immediately, seeing the availability, only to discover later that these tickets were fake when they approach the designated place to board the chopper. Apart from this, some black marketeers buy these tickets in advance at cheaper prices and sell them out at exorbitant amounts.

Seeing all these, the administration has made arrangements for round-the-clock monitoring so that devotees can buy genuine tickets at the price fixed by the government.

Ahead of the Char Dham Yatra, the cyber expert team has already identified fake websites and launched an investigation into them. They will also keep an eye on their activities during the entire Yatra season.

Realising how deep the rot has gone into, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has instructed officials to keep a close vigil on all fraudulent activities connected with the Kedarnath heli service and nip them in bud.

Despite the rampant frauds for last several years, the thugs cleverly managed to get out of the police net by hook or crook.

Earlier, the government arranged for booking heli tickets from the website of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, but later, it ended this arrangement, and the responsibility was given to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

"This time, there will be strict monitoring from the cyber cell. All the fake websites running in the name of Kedarnath and Chardham heli service are being traced. Lessons are being learnt from past experiences, and people are also being made aware through social media about such frauds. The number of Uttarakhand Cyber ​​Police will also be issued, where anyone can call to get any information related to the heli service," said Nilesh Bharane, IG (law and order), Uttarakhand Police.

A simple glance at the figures will show 10 per cent of the total devotees opt for heli services. In 2014, a total of 1.6 lakh passengers used the air service. In 2020, the number fell to 40,224 due to Covid-19, and it further dropped to 35,342 in 2021 when the pandemic was raging. In 2022, the number of air travellers rose to 1.41 lakh.

In 2004, only one company launched an aerial service to Kedarnath, which increased to four in 2006. The number rose tom nine in 2014, which is static so far. Pawan Hans, Global Victra, Himalayan Heli, Castrol Aviation, Thumby Aviation, Aero Aircraft and Trans Bharat Company are currently in operation. Air service to Kedarnath is provided from Guptkashi, Phata and Sirsi.