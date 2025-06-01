ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra 2025 Draws 18 Lakh Devotees Till Now

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra has been attracting a huge crowd of devotees to the sacred Himalayan sites, including Hemkund Sahib, recording a total of 18 lakh visitors till now. Devotees are arriving here from across the country and abroad ever since the doors of the Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham opened on April 30.

So far, 3.29 lakh devotees have reached Yamunotri Dham for darshan and on May 31, 10,447 devotees reached the temple located at the source of River Yamuna. Coming to Gangotri Dham, a total of 3.18 lakh devotees have come here since April 30 and on May 31, around 11,924 devotees visited the holy site to pray and seek blessings from River Ganga.

Meanwhile, the portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees on May 2. After which, devotees started thronging here and 6.96 lakh pilgrims have come here till now. On May 31, 23,541 devotees visited the shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva.