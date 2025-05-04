Char Dham Yatra 2025: Badrinath Opens For Devotees, Temple Decorated With 15 Quintals Of Flowers

Chamoli: The doors of the sacred Badrinath Dham opened at 6 am on Sunday amid traditional rituals, devotional music and ceremonial processions. The entire temple has been decorated with about 15 quintals of flowers while petals were also showered from helicopters on around 15,000 devotees who had thronged here to witness the auspicious occasion.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his greetings and invited pilgrims to undertake the sacred journey.

The entire Badrinath complex resonated with slogans of 'Jai Badri Vishal' and 'Badrinath Bhagwan ki Jai'. With the beating of drums and melodious tune of the band, puja was performed with rituals and chanting of the vedas. Chief priest of Badrinath Dham performed a special puja while Goddess Lakshmi was taken out of the sanctum sanctorum by performing the traditional rituals and after undertaking the parikrama of the temple, she was seated at the Lakshmi temple.

After this, Lord Kuber and Uddhav ji were seated at the sanctum sanctorum of Badri Vishal temple. On the auspicious muhurat, the Chaturbhuj idol's ghee blanket was removed and it was duly anointed followed by which, it was beautifully adorned. For the next six months, devotees will be able to have the divine darshan of Uddhav, Kuber, Narada and Nar Narayan along with the Chaturbhuj idol of the Lord in Baikunth Dham every day.

Along with the main temple, the doors of Ganesh, Ghantakarna, Adi Kedareshwar and Adi Guru Shankaracharya temples in Badrinath Dham were opened for the devotees. Several people from across the country witnessed the opening of the doors.

It is believed that for six months of the year (during the summer), humans worship Lord Vishnu, while for the remaining six months, the Gods themselves worship Lord Vishnu here and the chief priest is Devrishi Narad.