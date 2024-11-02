ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Winter Closure Dates Announced For Uttarakhand’s Sacred Shrines

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is entering its final days, with the process of closing the sacred doors underway. On November 2, the doors of Gangotri Dham were the first to close. Following this, the doors of Yamunotri and Kedarnath Dham will close on November 3, coinciding with the festival of Bhai Dooj. The final closure will be for Badrinath Dham on November 17.

Kedarnath Dham's doors will shut at 8:30 AM on November 3. After this, devotees will have the opportunity to worship Baba Kedar at the Omkareshwar temple in Ukhimath for the next six months. This year's Kedarnath Yatra has seen over 16 lakh 15 thousand devotees, who managed to complete their pilgrimage despite various challenges. Before the closure, the shrine was adorned beautifully, and Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Doli will leave with a ceremonial army band.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing at Yamunotri Dham, which has also experienced a steady influx of visitors since its doors opened on May 10. Despite some management challenges, devotees have continued to flock to the shrine. Following the closure of Yamunotri Dham, Maa Yamuna will be worshipped in Kharsali.