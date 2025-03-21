Chaos In Assam Assembly As Ruling MLA Uses Abusive Language, Threatens Members

Guwahati: The ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly witnessed unprecedented scenes and chaos on Friday as BJP legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi threatened to break the mic of the Leader of Opposition Debabrat Saikia and Raijor Dal legislator Akhil Gogoi.

The BJP legislator also threatened MLA Sherman Ali and chased him from his seat leaving the Opposition members to demand expulsion of Kurmi from the session. Although the situation was controlled by Deputy Speaker Dr. Nomal Momin and Kurmi apologised for his behavior, the unwarranted development seems to have not gone down well with the Opposition camp.

The chaos started when the Rajjor Dal legislator pointed out something when Kurmi was about to speak in the House. An agitated Kurmi first shouted at Gogoi and threatened that he would go near him and break his mic.

"I will come near you and break your mic. Do not disturb me when I am speaking or else I shall stand near you and would not allow you to speak," said Kurmi while attacking Gogoi. Seeing the chaos in the House, Leader of the Opposition, Debabrat Saikia and another legislator Sherman Ali raised their voice and appealed to the Chair to expel Kurmi immediately. Later Kurmi also chased Ali, who raised objections about his behavior.

"This type of incident has never happened in the House before. A member of the House (Kurmi) was about to beat me when I objected to his unparliamentary words used in the House. Kurmi had threatened to break the mic of one member and when I objected he chased towards me to beat me. This is condemnable and the Speaker must expel Kurmi for the rest of the year from the House," said Shermal Ali.

Bodoand Peoples’ Front (BPF) legislator Durga Das Boro while condemning the incident said that it is the responsibility of the Speaker to ensure the safety of the members of the house.

"This is probably the first incident when a member has tried to beat the Leader of the Opposition inside the House. The member of the ruling party has also used abusive language inside the House and despite that, the Speaker had not taken any action against the erring member," said Akhil Gogoi while adding that this reflects the fascist attitude of the government in Assam.