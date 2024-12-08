Chaos at MLA Hostel in Dispur: BJP MLA's Cook Mysterious Injury Raises Questions

Guwahati: A shocking incident took place at the MLA Hostel in Dispur, the capital of Assam, causing a stir among locals. On Sunday noon, a disturbance occurred in Block 'D' of the hostel, where the D-6 flat is allotted to Bolin Chetia, the BJP MLA of Sadiya LAC.

Sanjeev Sanyasi, the cook of MLA Chetia, was injured under mysterious circumstances. The entire floor of the residence was reportedly covered in blood. At the time of the incident, MLA Chetia was not present at the scene. Sanyasi was rushed to a health centre within the Assam Assembly campus, where he initially claimed that he had been attacked by Sanjeev Gohain, MLA Chetia’s personal assistant, following an argument. However, after receiving medical treatment, Sanyasi changed his statement, stating that he had slipped in the bathroom and injured himself. The police have unofficially supported the updated version of the incident.

When contacted by ETV Bharat, MLA Bolin Chetia denied any foul play, stating, “I am currently in my constituency and attending the 'Babu Puja' at Kesaikhati Gosani Than in Sadiya. I heard about the incident and was informed that my cook slipped in the bathroom and was injured. He was taken for treatment and is safe now. Contrary to some reports, my PA did not attack him."

The situation has raised several questions. Why did Sanyasi initially name Sanjeev Gohain before altering his story? And what caused the sudden change in his statement after receiving treatment? These unanswered questions are now sparking curiosity and speculation among the public.