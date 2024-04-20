Changing Colour of Doordarshan News Logo Will Hardly Help Increase Viewership, Claim Experts

New Delhi : The media veterans and experts feel the change of Doordarshan News logo from red to saffron colour will hardly help to increase viewership and commercial benefits. Expressing his view over changing the logo of Doordarshan News, Rajendra Bhatt, former Prasar Bharati Editor and media expert opined that only changing the colour will not help the broadcaster to get the attention of viewers.

“It is not the first time the logo, musket or colour have been changed earlier, it was done several times, in fact, the theme song was changed,” Bhatt told ETV Bharat. “It seems that it is a political decision to change the logo and colour because before taking any decision three aspects should be explored, aesthetic look, commercial prospect and political view. Two points, aesthetic look and commercial view, are not seen in this,” claimed Bhatt.

Echoing similar sentiment, Pardeep Saurabh, a veteran journalist and media expert, said, "We don’t understand the significance of changing Doordarshan logo and colour."

“It is a political decision only because changing the logo and colour will not help broadcasters to compete with other channels or gain popularity. This change is only a political decision,” claimed Saurabh.

Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharti, reposted DD News post on X platform recently, “While our values remain the same, we are now available in the new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News! We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed, facts over claims, Truth over sensationalism because if it is on DD News, it is the truth! DD News – Bharosa Sach Ka.”

Since the national broadcaster DD News launched its new logo, it came under Opposition parties' target and received criticism from them for alleged “saffronisation” of it.

Reacting to the change of DD News logo, Jawhar Sircar, Rajya Sabha MP of Trinamool Congress, said in a video message on X, “As ex CEO of Prasar Bharati it hurts to see the saffronisation of Doordarshan’s logo- just before elections! It will influence voters, by overlaying the colour of one religion and Sangh parivar colour with a ‘neutral’ public broadcaster and a biased govt/regime!.”

Sircar further wrote and alleged it’s not Prasar Bharati any more, it’s Prachar Bharati!.

Responding to the new look, DD News wrote on X, “Six months of hard work finally came to fruition on April 16, as India’s Public Broadcaster channel, DD News, unveiled its refreshed look and feel. DD News has upgraded its studio set-up with cutting-edge technology to deliver news using state-of-the-art equipment. Prepare yourself for a news experience like never before. Discover the all-new DD News! DD News- Bharosa Sach Ka.”

Some officials of the Prasar Bharati said the channel has changed colour and logo several occasions in the past.

Another officer, Priya Kumar, wrote on X, “In the world of News… DD News inspires confidence.. and will continue to do that.. in a new look with a new vigour…” Despite several attempts to contact Prasar Bharti CEO, he was not available to comment on the issue.