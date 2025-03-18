Kerala | Changes In Darshan Timings At Sabarimala; New Hybrid Model To Control Crowd Of Devotees

Pathanamthitta: There is a change in the darshan timings at Sabarimala. According to the new schedule, for all monthly poojas, the temple will open at 5 AM. It will close at 1 PM, reopen at 4 PM, and close again at 10 PM after the recitation of Harivaraasanas. A new schedule has also been implemented for civil darshan (darshan without the Irumudi). Civil darshan will begin only after the temple opens, starting from 6 AM.

The civil darshan time will end at 9:30 PM. The new schedule has been implemented from Tuesday. This change has been made to provide more darshan time for those coming with the Irumudi, considering the crowd.

The Devaswom Board authorities have clarified that the arrangement for pilgrims arriving after climbing the eighteenth step, who were previously allowed to use the flyover, has not been discontinued. They will still be able to proceed through Balikkalpuram, using both sides of the Kodimaram, for darshan.

Hybrid Model Darshan System; Construction to begin on the 21st

A hybrid model will be implemented at Sabarimala to control the crowd of devotees. The construction work for the efficient implementation of the hybrid model darshan system at the temple will begin on March 21, according to the Devaswom Board President, P.S. Prashanth. During times when the crowd is less, pilgrims will be allowed through the Balikkalpuram route, while during peak times, they will be directed via the elevated pathway.

For this, a platform will be constructed to enable pilgrims to reach their destination in five minutes. The construction will begin on March 21, and the hybrid system is expected to be in place by April 1, for the Vishu festival. The Meenamasa poojas will be completed, and the temple will close at 10 PM on March 19th.

What is the Hybrid Model? How will it be implemented?

The hybrid model will continue the current darshan system while also allowing pilgrims to be routed via the elevated pathway during peak crowd times. When the crowd is less, pilgrims will use the Balikkalpuram route, and when the crowd increases, they will be directed via the elevated pathway.

Some changes will be made to the steps for this. A platform will be created to allow pilgrims to arrive quickly. The size of the viewing platform in the middle of the barricade at the Balikkalpuram gate will be reduced.

Previously, pilgrims coming up the eighteenth step were allowed to proceed through a flyover on the left side of the temple, where darshan was arranged on three platforms at different heights in front of the Sreekovil. However, for the new darshan system, these three platforms will be removed. The hybrid model will include a new platform for pilgrims coming down via the elevated pathway. This platform will allow darshan within five minutes by pushing the pilgrims forward.