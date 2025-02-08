Change Of Guard To Take Place At Forecourt Of Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi: Inspired by the vision of President Droupadi Murmu to facilitate public viewing and to bring the Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to citizens, the Change of Guard ceremony has been conceptualised at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu, will witness the inaugural ceremony on February 16.

“In the new format of the change of guard ceremony, more people can witness a dynamic visual and musical performance, with the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The ceremony will comprise a display of formal military drills by the troops and horses of the President’s Bodyguard, and the troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with the Ceremonial Military Brass Band,” a spokesperson from the Rashtrapati Bhavan secretariat told ETV Bharat on Saturday.

The Change of Guard will be held on Saturdays, and will be open to the public. Bookings for the same will be available on the Rashtrapati Bhavan portal.

“In the new format, the seating capacity for public viewing has been increased. The seating capacity has been increased from around 200 to upto 1,000. The activity has also been increased, so that people can enjoy themselves better,” the spokesperson said.

The Age Old Practice

The Change of Guard ceremony is a time honoured military tradition with roots in military antiquity, involving the periodic replacement of guards and sentries at palaces, forts, and defence establishments. “This ritual goes beyond mere security, it symbolizes vigilance, discipline, tradition, and continuity. At Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President’s Bodyguard and the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion jointly undertake the Ceremonial Change of Guard held every week,” the spokesperson said.

Fresh Troops Always On Watch

The tradition of Change of Guard has deep rooted ties with the history, and finds its origin back to the times since when soldiers on the Forts were changed and fresh soldiers would take on the duty of guarding the Forts. The tradition stems from the need to ensure that fresh troops were always on watch, symbolizing duty, honour, vigilance, continuity, responsibility and faith.

Military Ceremony

Over time, the Change of Guard has evolved into a military ceremony embodying the age-old tradition, signifying discipline, security and the enduring authority of the establishment being protected and the commitment of the military.

The Change of Guard at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, has its origins interwoven with the duties of the President’s Bodyguard, who were traditionally responsible for the security of the Head of State residing at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The procedure involved both Horse Mounted and dismounted troops of the President’s Bodyguard handing and taking over respective duties from the old guard. This event was initially exclusively held at Vijay Chowk, and thereafter shifted to the area between the North and South Block.

President’s Bodyguard

The President's Bodyguard (PBG), raised in 1773, is the senior most Regiment of the Indian Army. It is a Regiment carrying out ceremonial duties for the President of India. The PBG personnel are excellent horsemen, capable tank men and paratroopers.

Change In Venue

Since 2000, the Change of Guard is jointly undertaken by the President’s Bodyguard and the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, on Saturday morning. The event showcases the Change of Guard of the traditional mounted cavalry guard of the President’s Bodyguard and the Army Guard from the Ceremonial Battalion. Presently, the First Battalion of the Fifth Gorkha Rifles is the Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In 2012, with a view to facilitate public viewing, the venue was changed to the premises inside the Number 1 Gate of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

And now, conceptualizing the President's thinking to bring the Rashtrapati Bhavan closer to citizens, the Change of Guard will now take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Ceremony

The ceremony will be a dynamic visual and musical extravaganza, with the backdrop of the captivating Rashtrapati Bhavan, and display of formal military drills by the troops and horses of President’s Bodyguard, and the troops of the Ceremonial Guard Battalion, along with the Ceremonial Military Brass Band.

The thirty minute ceremony commences with the PBG troops, astride their caparisoned, powerful and well groomed steeds advancing from behind the Jaipur Column to the tunes played by the Army Brass Band. Thereafter the Parade Commander marches in, on whose ‘word of command’ the guard of First battalion the fifth Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force), marches in. After inspection, the new guard takes position along the old guard and both the guards exchange the national salute. Thereafter the new guard takes over the duties of guards and sentries. The ceremony ends with an equestrian display by the PBG and playing of the National Anthem.