Change Of Guard In Maoist Leadership In Chhattisgarh
Bastar IG Sundarraj P appealed to the Naxalites operating in the region to lay down their arms and surrender.
Published : September 11, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST|
Updated : September 11, 2025 at 6:22 PM IST
Bastar: The command of Maoists in Dandakaranya, which is considered to be a safe haven in Bastar over the last four decades, has been handed over to Madvi Hidma, while Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji has been appointed the general secretary of Communist Party of India (Maoist).
This was claimed by Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P, posted at Bastar, who said that the change of guard comes after the recent killing of Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavraj, by the security forces in the forests of Abujhmad along with several other Maoist functionaries.
The Bastar IG said, “The change in command will not make any difference because the end of the Maoist organisation is near in accordance with the wishes of the people. It is counting its last breaths in the face of the campaign launched by the security forces to end it.”
He has once again appealed to the Naxalites operating in the region to lay down their arms and surrender, failing which they would face serious consequences.
Sundarraj further said that effective action against the Maoists has resulted in the killing of several top Maoist leaders like Sudhakar and Basavraj. He claimed that many Maoists are surrendering to join the mainstream of society, which is further pushing their organisation towards extinction. The Maoists are significantly decreasing in number, and their organisation is becoming directionless and leaderless, he claimed.
Meanwhile, two security personnel sustained injuries after being hit by a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. They have been admitted to the District Hospital in Dantewada.
Confirming the incident, Dantewada’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Rai said that a company of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 195 battalion had gone for area domination and demining between Satdhar and Malewahi as part of an anti -Naxal operation during which two soldiers came in contact with a pressure IED planted by the Naxalites 800 meters ahead of the Satdhar bridge and got injured. The injured have been identified as Inspector Diwan Singh Gurjar and Constable Alam Munesh. They have been airlifted to Dantewada. Rai further informed that the security forces are on alert following the Malewahi incident.
The instances of IED blasts continue in Bastar despite the claims of Maoists losing the battle with the security forces. There have been 15 such instances reported from the area since early 2024. Several security personnel have been injured in these instances reported from various corners.
