Change Of Guard In Maoist Leadership In Chhattisgarh

Bastar: The command of Maoists in Dandakaranya, which is considered to be a safe haven in Bastar over the last four decades, has been handed over to Madvi Hidma, while Thippiri Tirupathi alias Devji has been appointed the general secretary of Communist Party of India (Maoist).

This was claimed by Inspector General (IG) Sundarraj P, posted at Bastar, who said that the change of guard comes after the recent killing of Nambala Keshava Rao, alias Basavraj, by the security forces in the forests of Abujhmad along with several other Maoist functionaries.

The Bastar IG said, “The change in command will not make any difference because the end of the Maoist organisation is near in accordance with the wishes of the people. It is counting its last breaths in the face of the campaign launched by the security forces to end it.”

He has once again appealed to the Naxalites operating in the region to lay down their arms and surrender, failing which they would face serious consequences.

Sundarraj further said that effective action against the Maoists has resulted in the killing of several top Maoist leaders like Sudhakar and Basavraj. He claimed that many Maoists are surrendering to join the mainstream of society, which is further pushing their organisation towards extinction. The Maoists are significantly decreasing in number, and their organisation is becoming directionless and leaderless, he claimed.