Change In Telangana Only Possible With BJP: JP Nadda

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday said that change in Telangana will be possible only with BJP.

Speaking at an open meeting organised by the BJP on the failures of Congress' one-year rule in Telangana at the Saroornagar Stadium here, Nadda, who is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, launched a scathing attack on the Telangana government and the grand old party.

He lashed out at the Congress government in Telangana led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for "cheating the people". He praised the G Kishan Reddy-led Telangana BJP for fighting against the failures and frauds of the Congress government.

Nadda said that the farmers, women and the unemployed were treated with great injustice during the rule of the Congress government.

He said that the BJP is ruling in 13 states and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is ruling in six states. "BJP is in the opposition with the most seats in (Union Territory) Jammu and Kashmir. BJP will win wherever the elections are held," Nadda added.

Nadda exuded confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana. "The NDA alliance has come to power in Maharashtra too. It is certain that it will come to power in Telangana too.

"'Congress party is deceiving by not implementing its promises. Congress is a party based on regional parties. Congress did not win in any state where it fought directly with BJP. The Revanth government cheated all sections during the one-year rule. It came to power by lying during the election. They also cheated in the backward classes. They had assured to implement the sub-plan of the Mahatma Phule Backward Commission, was it implemented? They also had promised to create a welfare department for most backward classes, have they formed it? One year has passed, have they made it," Nadda said.

"Congress has not been able to come to power in Tamil Nadu for 60 years, Congress has been uprooted from Uttar Pradesh for 30 years, in Bihar Congress has not been able to come to power for 25 years, in Gujarat also Congress has not come to power for 30 years, wherever they lose power, they have not come back," Nadda said.

"This will also happen in Telangana, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. They never care about the common man," he added. A large number of BJP MPs, MLAs, party leaders and activists participated in this open meeting along with Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay.