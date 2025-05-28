Change In Scouts And Guides Training Module After Operation Sindoor

Kota: After Operation Sindoor a change has been introduced in the training module of Scouts and Guides to prepare them for national emergencies.

The training based on this special module is being given at the divisional centre in Aalniya. The purpose is to make the youth ready to contribute to the national effort during an emergency situation. They are undergoing training that involves mock drills, jungle survival tactics and physical fitness exercises.

Presently 100 candidates from the private BSTC College are undergoing training from May 24 to May 30. The deputy head of the local division Yagyadutt Hada explained, “It resembles the Army training where there is total discipline. The schedule is fixed from 5 am to 10 pm where every task is completed on time. The candidates undergo physical training that is similar to the Army regimen.”

Commanding Officer and training in-charge for Scouts and Guides Brij Sunder Meena disclosed, “A lot of new things have been added to their syllabus. Besides the mock drill, binary, first aid and adventure activities have been included. We are training them for disaster like situations.”

He said the training aims at preparing the youth for self defence, protecting common people at the time of disaster or enemy attacks. “We are teaching them how to remain safe in the face of drone and missile attacks of the enemy,” he added.

Meena said that the new syllabus has been introduced in all the training camps. “We are telling Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers how to relocate to a safe spot along with other people in the face of a disaster and what to do in case of an attack,” he said.

One of the candidates Kamlesh Kumar Meena explained that the training includes how to survive in jungles and exercises like crawling, negotiating heights, climbing ropes and descending with them.

“The module also includes training on giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), preparing stretchers, saving people and responding to sirens besides lying still in an emergency and handling gas leakage,’ he said.

The candidates are also being prepared on surviving extremely top weather conditions without a fan or cooler. They are being made to stay in corridors with mesh on both sides that resembles a jungle environment.

“These corridors are located in the middle of green patches that give the feeling of a jungle,” disclosed a trainee Nandini Meghwal.

Her colleague Rani Ansari related that the candidates are made to run and undergo rigorous physical exercises just like in the Army. “This training is different from the routine training. It includes Yoga, running and other sports as a part of the physical regimen. The mornings and evenings are dedicated to physical activities while the daytime is dedicated to the other syllabus,” she added.