Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Bharat Ratna For Ramoji Rao Garu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, should be bestowed on late Ramoji Rao Garu, the founder of Ramoji Group of Companies.

Chandrababu Naidu made the demand while speaking at the memorial meeting organised by the Andhra Pradesh government here. Rao. a media baron, passed away on June 8, 2024, at a hospital in Hyderabad.

"The system established by Ramoji Rao Garu is not for that family, it belongs to 10 crore people. It is the responsibility of all of us to get Bharat Ratna for Ramoji Rao," added Chandrababu Naidu.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister announced that his government will set up the Ramoji Science Center in Amaravati and a road in Amaravati will be named after Ramoji Rao Garu.

"In Visakhapatnam, we will name the Film city on Ramoji Rao," added the TDP chief.

He also asserted that leaders of all parties were given priority in the Eenadu - the Telugu newspaper.