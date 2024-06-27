Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Bharat Ratna For Ramoji Rao Garu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has demanded that Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, should be bestowed on late Ramoji Rao Garu, the founder of Ramoji Group of Companies.
Chandrababu Naidu made the demand while speaking at the memorial meeting organised by the Andhra Pradesh government here. Rao. a media baron, passed away on June 8, 2024, at a hospital in Hyderabad.
"The system established by Ramoji Rao Garu is not for that family, it belongs to 10 crore people. It is the responsibility of all of us to get Bharat Ratna for Ramoji Rao," added Chandrababu Naidu.
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister announced that his government will set up the Ramoji Science Center in Amaravati and a road in Amaravati will be named after Ramoji Rao Garu.
"In Visakhapatnam, we will name the Film city on Ramoji Rao," added the TDP chief.
He also asserted that leaders of all parties were given priority in the Eenadu - the Telugu newspaper.
"Ramoji Rao Garu was a person who worked for the principles he believed in. His wish to die while working was fulfilled. He had a great love for the Telugu language. He worked for the welfare of society through Eenadu," added the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.
He also opined that Ramoji Rao Garu "gave life to actors, journalists and artists".
"Priya's pickles have been exported to 150 countries. Ramoji Film City has been beautifully designed. He was also there for people during the COVID-19 pandemic. People remember him as a person who served in various fields. He never asked to work for him and lived for values and fought for people," added the TPD chief.
According to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, no matter how many hardships Ramoji Rao Garu faced, he was not afraid. "Ramoji Rao's role in the development of Hyderabad is vital. Ramoji Rao has served society a lot and his inspiration should be passed on to future generations," added Chandrababu Naidu.
Film personalities and political leaders attended the memorial service held at Kanur in Vijayawada. A photo exhibition was organised to reflect the precious moments of Ramoji Rao's life. All arrangements were made so that the guests could view the photos.
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Education Minister Nara Lokesh participated in the memorial service. The family members of Ramoji Rao participated in this program.