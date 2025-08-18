ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan Congratulate NDA Vice Prez Candidate CP Radhakrishnan

The Janasena founder further extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda for picking up a leader of such stature, calling it a step that strengthens India's democratic foundation.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan on his prestigious nomination as the NDA's candidate for Vice President of India," said Kalyan in a post on X. His vast experience and unwavering commitment to public service make him an inspiring choice to uphold the values of our great nation, said Kalyan.

Similarly, Deputy CM Kalyan congratulated Radhakrishnan's candidature. He highlighted his journey as a two-time MP from Coimbatore, Governor of Jharkhand, and currently Governor of Maharashtra reflects dedication, leadership, and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions.

"Congratulations to Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. A senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction," said Naidu in a post on X on Sunday night. The Andhra CM further said that his party warmly welcomes Radhakrishnan's nomination and extends its full support.

In a post on X, Naidu, who heads the Telugu Desam Party, one of the constituents of NDA, said that Radhakrishnan is a senior leader who has consistently upheld the values of integrity and public service, noting that his long political career stands as an inspiration for the nation.

Apart from them, several Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders, and allies congratulated Radhakrishnan on his nomination, hailing his experience and service in public life.

Union Minister Manohar Lal lauded the decision and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Parliamentary Board. "Congratulations to Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan Ji, on being nominated as the NDA's Vice-Presidential Candidate. His distinguished service as a parliamentarian and Governor has been marked by integrity, dedication & adherence to constitutional values. I am confident that his wisdom and vast experience will enrich the Rajya Sabha's deliberations and further elevate the dignity of the Upper House. Gratitude to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji and the members of the BJP Parliamentary board for this decision," he wrote on X.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal also extended his wishes, saying he was confident that Radhakrishnan's "dedication, experience and diligent leadership" would strengthen democracy.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also hailed Radhakrishnan's "profound administrative experience and commitment to uplifting the deprived sections of society," saying it would "undoubtedly further strengthen Indian democracy."

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar also welcomed the move, calling it a "good step" by the Prime Minister. "He went from here (Jharkhand). Congratulations to him. The Prime Minister has taken a good step," he said.

JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha said his party welcomed the decision, stressing that Radhakrishnan's nomination reflected the NDA's "commitment to inclusive development and social justice."

"It is a matter of joy that CP Radhakrishnan has been declared the NDA's candidate for the post of Vice President. JD(U) welcomes this decision and wishes him all the best. He comes from a backward community and from South India, which reflects the NDA's commitment to inclusive development and social justice..." he said.

The NDA on Sunday named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the Vice Presidential election. The announcement was made by BJP National President JP Nadda after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

The 67-year-old CP Radhakrishnan began his political journey through organisations such as the RSS and Jan Sangh before being elected to the Lok Sabha twice from Coimbatore. In 2006, he was appointed as the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, during which he actively raised social and developmental issues.

From 2016 to 2020, he served as the chairman of the Coir Board. He also served as Governor for states like Jharkhand, Telangana, Maharashtra and Puducherry.