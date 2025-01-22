Chandni Chowk Set For A Triangular Battle

New Delhi: Chandni Chowk assembly constituency is set to witness a tough fight as the three big parties — the BJP, Congress and AAP — have bet big on it. While the saffron party has fielded Satish Jain, APP remained confident in Punardeep Sahni and Congress picked Mudit Agarwal.

Jain is considered a seasoned politician who forayed into politics in 1967 with Jan Sangh followed by RSS. He was a councillor from 1997 to 2002 when he became the in-charge of the Model Town Assembly. His vast political experience has helped him be a BJP pick for Chandni Chowk.

Mudit Agarwal, son of a veteran Congressman and Chandni Chowk MP Jaiprakash Agarwal, has not only the reputation of his father but also is a son of the soil as the Aagarwals lived here for over a century. His lineage and local connections helped him manage the Congress ticket.

AAP's Shani, heir of sitting MLA Prahlad Singh Sahni, is a councillor and is expected to utilise his local voter base in this election. AAP won Chandni Chowk in 2015 and 2020 and it remains to be seen whether it can make a hat-trick or whether Congress makes a comeback or whether the lotus blooms here after a three-decade interregnum.

In the 1998, 2003, 2008 and 2013 assembly elections, Congress' Prahlad Singh Sahni won from Chandni Chowk. In the 2015 assembly elections, Alka Lamba won from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket and in 2019, she joined the Congress. Lamba contested from Chandni Chowk on a Congress ticket but came third in number of votes.