Chandipura Virus Confirmed in Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Tests Positive

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A case of Chandipura virus was recorded in the Dungarpur district after a three-year-old child tested positive for it, health officials said on Sunday.
The child tested positive after a report was received from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV). However, this child from Baldia village is now completely fine. At the same time, the Rajasthan health department is on high alert after the confirmation of the Chandipura virus.
The virus primarily affects children, who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes of the infection. Young children (under 15 years of age) are at a higher risk of developing acute encephalitis, which can lead to serious complications and have a higher mortality rate in this age group.
Dungarpur Medical College Superintendent Dr. Mahendra Damor said on July 11, a three-year-old child was admitted to the PICU ward of Dungarpur Medical College Hospital.
"The child from Baldia village complained of vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and nervousness. Due to suspected symptoms of the Chandipura virus in children, samples of two children were taken and sent to Udaipur on July 18. Samples were sent from Udaipur to NIV. Dungarpur Medical College Hospital received the report from the lab on Sunday, in which the Chandipura virus was confirmed in a 3-year-old child," he added.
Dr Mahendra Damor added that the child had recovered and had been discharged from the hospital. He said several children are coming to the hospital with complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever.
"On finding suspicious symptoms of Chandipura virus, their samples are being taken and sent for testing," he added.