Chandipura Virus Confirmed in Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Tests Positive

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A case of Chandipura virus was recorded in the Dungarpur district after a three-year-old child tested positive for it, health officials said on Sunday.

The child tested positive after a report was received from the Pune-based National Institute of Virology (NIV). However, this child from Baldia village is now completely fine. At the same time, the Rajasthan health department is on high alert after the confirmation of the Chandipura virus.

The virus primarily affects children, who are more vulnerable to severe outcomes of the infection. Young children (under 15 years of age) are at a higher risk of developing acute encephalitis, which can lead to serious complications and have a higher mortality rate in this age group.

Dungarpur Medical College Superintendent Dr. Mahendra Damor said on July 11, a three-year-old child was admitted to the PICU ward of Dungarpur Medical College Hospital.