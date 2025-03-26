Chandipur Missile Test: Balasore Admn Evacuated 3200 Residents From 6 Villages

Balasore: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy conducted the successful flight-test of indigenously-developed Vertically-Launched Short-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VLSRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha at about 1200 hrs on March 26, 2025.

The flight test was carried out from a land-based vertical launcher against a high-speed aerial target at very close range and low altitude. It has established the Near-Boundary-Low Altitude capability of the missile system.

Given the missile test in Chandipur today, the district administration has made arrangements for the evacuation of a total of 3,200 people from 6 villages to three temporary shelters. The district and police administration have taken all necessary steps for the evacuation and protection of the people within a radius of two and a half kilometers from the Chandipur ITR LC-III missile test range.

The district administration has made all necessary arrangements for the evacuated people from Jayadeva Kasba Pahi and Sahajanagar Pahi (1,150), Bhimpur Pahi and Tundara Pahi (915) and Khadu Pahi and Kusumuli (135) areas. Temporary camps for the people of Jayadeva Kasba Pahi and Sahajanagar Pahi have been constructed at the Jayadeva Kasba Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter. Temporary camps for the people of Bhimpur and Tundara Pahi were set up at the Bhimpur Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter. Temporary camps for the people of Khadu Pahi and Kusumuli Pahi were set up at the Khadu Multipurpose Cyclone Shelter.

More than 100 government officials and employees were deployed to ensure facilities for the people who were shifted to the shelters.

Deputy Collector Madhusmita Samantray said, "We have made three zones, and all the people who are within one and a half kilometers to two and a half kilometers have been shifted. Vehicles were arranged for them to reach the shelters. Arrangements were made for breakfast, drinking water and lunch for everyone. Since they have left their jobs, they have been given necessary assistance. Everyone is well aware of this and has cooperated, as this is a regular occurrence. Attention has been paid to ensure that no one is inconvenienced."