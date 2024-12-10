ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandigarh: Woman IPS Leads Team to Showcase Features of New Criminal Laws Through Skits

New Delhi: In yet another example of women playing proactive roles, the 2013-batch Punjab cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Kanwardeep Kaur, the incumbent senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Chandigarh has been assigned a major task of briefing the visitors at the exhibition on the new criminal laws, set up in a temporary enclosure in Chandigarh.

It was Kaur who briefed and showcased the initiative carried by the Chandigarh police in creating awareness about the three new criminal laws to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chandigarh on December 3.

“We have been receiving good feedback from the visitors here. It was Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi who instructed us to continue the exhibition for a few more days,” said Kaur to ETV Bharat.

It is worth mentioning that Chandigarh has become the first Union Territory in the country to achieve 100 per cent implementation of the three laws.

The skits at the exhibition offer visitors an understanding of the changes following the implementation of the three new criminal laws. The massive structure also includes several displays explaining the new laws, procedures, and applications used by the police.

The concept of using skits and displays to simplify police procedures for the public was developed under the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We are trying to describe the features of the new three criminal laws in the form of a drama where we staged an incident site, forensic team, jail, courtrooms etc. We are trying to create awareness about the laws which ensure time-bound judgement,” said Kaur.

The police official said that the new laws give cohesive punishment to the criminals involved in crimes against children and women.

Meanwhile, in a response to a query in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar informed that in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for the first time, the provisions relating to crime against women and children have been placed under one Chapter.

“Strict punishments up to death sentences have been provided for the offences against women. The punishment for gang rape of a woman below the age of 18 years is life imprisonment till the remainder of the convict’s natural life or death. A new offence for having sexual intercourse on false promise of marriage, employment, promotion or by concealing identity, etc. has also been incorporated in BNS,” he said.

Kumar said that in BNS, the age differential for minor victims of gang rape has been done away with. “Earlier different punishments were prescribed for gangrape on a girl below the age of 16 years and 12 years. This provision has been modified and now gangrape on a woman below the age of eighteen years is punishable with imprisonment of life or death,” he said.

The minister informed that women have been recognized as adult members of the family who can receive summons on behalf of the person summoned.

“The earlier reference to ‘some adult male member’ has been replaced with ‘some adult member’. To provide more protection to the victim and enforce transparency in investigation related to an offence of rape, the statement of the victim shall be recorded through audio video means by police,” he said.

For certain offences against women, the statement of the victim is to be recorded, as far as practicable, by a woman Magistrate and in her absence a male Magistrate in the presence of a woman to ensure sensitivity and fairness, creating a supportive environment for victims.

“Medical practitioners are mandated to send the medical report of a victim of rape to the investigating officer within 7 days. It is provided that no male person under the age of fifteen years or above the age of 60 years (65 years earlier) or a woman or a mentally or physically disabled person or a person with acute illness shall be required to attend at any place other than the place in which such male person or woman resides. In cases where such a person is willing to attend the police station, they may be allowed to do so,” Kumar said.

The new laws have a provision for free first-aid or medical treatment to victims of crimes against women and children at all hospitals. This provision ensures immediate access to essential medical care, prioritizing the well-being and recovery of victims during challenging times.

Report Incidents Online

A person may now report incidents by electronic communication, without the need to physically visit a police station. This allows for easier and quicker reporting, facilitating prompt action by the police.

File FIR at Any Police Station