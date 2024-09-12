ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandigarh: Police Offers Rs 2 Lakh Reward for Information on Suspects in Sector 10 Blast Case

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police has announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of the other two suspects involved in the blast case at Sector 10.

A small suspected pressure-type blast occurred at a house in Chandigarh's Sector 10 area on Wednesday evening, damaging windows and flower pots in a residential area, the police said.

"Chandigarh Police announces reward of Rs 2 lakhs for providing any information leading to the arrest of other two suspects involved in the blast case at sector 10. In clue of said two suspects persons, information can be given on Police control room no. 0172-2749194 or 112 and WhatsApp no 9465121000," Police said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Lakhwinder Singh said that the investigation is ongoing and a Central Forensic Science Laboratory team will arrive at the incident spot today also, as the investigation could not be completed yesterday because it was dark. Singh added the security has been deployed to safeguard the evidence.

"The CSFL teams will come. The investigation could not be completed yesterday because it was dark in the night... A three-wheeler has been recovered, but the accused are yet to be nabbed... The investigation is going on. Teams have been sent all over... The security has been deployed to safeguard the evidence... The family is fine. They have no issues with anyone. They reside in Australia," Sub Inspector Singh said.