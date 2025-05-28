Chandigarh Reports First Covid-19 Death, Health Minister Urges Caution

Chandigarh: Chandigarh has reported the first Covid-19 death on Wednesday.

The patient, who was admitted to Ludhiana Sector 32 Hospital a few days ago, passed away this morning. He was a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad but worked as a labourer in Ludhiana.

Haryana health minister Aarti Rao said as per the health department data, 15 people were tested Covid positive in the state of which, 8 were in Gurugram, 5 in Faridabad and 1 each in Yamunanagar and Karnal. Out of the 5 Covid cases in Faridabad, 3 patients have already recovered. There are currently 12 active cases in Haryana.

Currently, one person is undergoing treatment in Gurugram hospital and the rest are in home isolation. So far, the new Covid-19 variant has been described as mild and no advisory has been issued in this regard.

Urging people to be cautious, the health minister appealed to the people to avoid visiting crowded places, wear masks and use sanitisers. If Covid-like symptoms are seen, one should go to see a doctor and test himself if needed, health minister said.

Rao claimed that there are adequate medicines in the hospitals of Haryana and a new machine is being purchased for genome sequencing in PGI, Rohtak. "The government will soon overcome the shortage of doctors in hospitals as recruitment of 777 doctors is underway. Of which, 560 doctors have joined and remaining 136 will be recruited very soon," she added.