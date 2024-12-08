ETV Bharat / bharat

Chandigarh Police To Spread Awareness On New Criminal Laws At Maha Kumbh

New Delhi: Inspired by home minister Amit Shah's applause of becoming the first Union Territory to implement the three new criminal laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam — Chandigarh DGP S S Yadav on Sunday said his department is likely to launch a massive awareness drive about these laws in the forthcoming Kumbh Mela, scheduled for 2025 in Uttar Pradesh.

"Kumbh Mela is a holy fair of the sub-continent and we are planning to launch an awareness drive on the simulation of the implementation of the three new criminal laws in policing," Yadav said while interacting with a team of visiting journalists from New Delhi.

The Chandigarh police are in touch with their UP counterpart for preparations of the awareness drive at the Maha Kumbh which registers a huge footfall. An estimated 40 crore devotees are expected to throng Prayagraj which, according to Yadav, will be a good opportunity to create awareness about the laws. The Maha Kumbh will take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025.

The DGP, however, said efforts will be made not only at the Kumbh Mela but also at other large events to oragnise awareness camps about the three laws. "We are in touch with the relevant police forces," he said.

It is worth mentioning that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on December 3, dedicated the three new criminal laws to the nation at Chandigarh in the presence of Shah.

Both Modi and Shah also visited an exhibition simulating the implementation of the new laws in the police investigation and its benefits in criminal jurisprudence. They asked Chandigarh Police not to dismantle it immediately and to keep the exhibition open to the public for a while.

"We have been asked to continue the exhibition for seven more days," another official said.