Chandigarh: Pastor Bajinder Singh Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case

The complainant woman said the pastor threatened her that if she made any complaints, he would post the video of the assault on social media.

Jalandhar pastor Bajinder Singh
Jalandhar pastor Bajinder Singh (File photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

Updated : Apr 1, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Chandigarh: Jalandhar pastor Bajinder Singh, who was convicted in a rape case, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a Mohali court. The rape case was filed by a woman from Zirakpur, Mohali, in 2018. The pastor appeared in court today, and the sentence was announced against him in his presence. Pastor Bajinder was convicted by the Mohali court three days ago, then he was sent to Patiala jail.

Pastor Bajinder Singh was accused of taking the victim girl to his house on the pretext of sending her abroad. Then the priest allegedly raped her and also made a video of the assault. The priest also threatened her that if she made any complaints, he would post the video on social media.

The pastor was first booked in 2018 at Mohali's Zirakpur police station for rape, assault and threats. The complainant woman said as she wanted to settle abroad, she contacted Bajinder, who then took her to his house in Sector 63, Mohali, where he raped her and made the video. After that, based on her complaint, Bajinder Singh was arrested at Delhi airport in 2018 and later released on bail.

On March 3, 2025, the court issued non-bailable warrants against Bajinder and five other accused.

2 more cases registered

In the pastor rape cases, the victims were given intoxicants before the offence was committed. Medical and DNA tests confirmed the allegations against him. Two more FIRs have been registered against Bajinder Singh - one by the Kapurthala police and the other by the Mohali police, based on complaints from two other women. The action in this regard is being taken.

