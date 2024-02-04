Chandigarh Mayoral Elections: SC to Hear AAP Councillor's Plea on Monday

Chandigarh: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday an AAP councillor's plea challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that refused to grant interim relief to the party seeking fresh mayoral polls in Chandigarh. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra are likely to hear the matter. Aam Aadmi Party approached the Supreme Court alleging irregularities in the Chandigarh Mayoral elections. The BJP swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls, retaining all three posts, a setback to the Congress-AAP alliance that alleged tampering with ballot papers by the presiding officer.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest on February 2 in Delhi. Sources said that the party will stage a protest outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office. The Aam Aadmi Party has said that as part of this protest, every day one councillor, along with his five supporters, will stage a dharna in front of the Municipal Corporation and protest against the irregularities in the Chandigarh Mayoral elections.

On Wednesday, a division bench consisting of Justices Sudhir Singh and Harsh Bunger of the High Court denied interim relief to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which alleged that ballot papers, had been tampered with and sought fresh polls under the supervision of a retired judge of the court.

The High Court issued notices to the Chandigarh administration, the municipal corporation, presiding officer Anil Masih and newly-elected Mayor Manoj Sonkar, among others, asking them to file their replies within three weeks.

AAP councillor Kumar filed the appeal in the top court against the denial of interim relief and listing of the plea after three weeks. The matter was adjourned till February 26 in the High Court. According to the plea filed in the High Court, the AAP candidate has sought directions for holding fresh polls in a free and fair manner under the supervision of a retired judge to ensure "no malpractice". (With PTI inputs)