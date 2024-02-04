Chandigarh Mayor Row: Mild lathicharge on AAP Protesters, One Injured

Chandigarh : Protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are continuing after the Chandigarh Mayor election results. As part of this, the Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a demonstration outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office on Sunday. The AAP party councilors and workers raised slogans against BJP.

In view of this demonstration of AAP party, a large number of police forces remained deployed at the spot. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) was also deployed outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation premises. When the police personnel tried to pacify the AAP party workers, a clash was witnessed between the two.

After this, the police, using mild force, chased away the Aam Aadmi Party workers from the vicinity of the Municipal Corporation office. Apart from this, some of the Aam Aadmi Party councilors and workers were detained by the police. In this process, AAP leader S S Ahluwalia fell on the road and suffered a head injury.

What is the controversy: Chandigarh Mayor elections were held on 30 January. In the results, BJP's Manoj Sonkar was declared as elected by winning 16 votes, while 8 out of 20 votes of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress alliance were rejected. After this defeat, the INDIA bloc leaders strongly objected and had approached the High Court. They had filed a petition seeking cancellation of the result and for holding the Chandigarh Mayor elections again.

Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh Administration and the Municipal Corporation in the entire matter and asked them to file their reply within 3 weeks. But meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party reached the Supreme Court regarding the entire matter. Now this matter is to be heard on 5th February.