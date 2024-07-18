Train Accident| 2 Killed After Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Train Derails In Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh): At least two people were killed and 31 others injured after four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Train Derailed In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda (ETV Bharat/ANI)

According to police, some coaches of the passenger train headed to Dibrugarh derailed between Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations. Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot to oversee rescue operations.

Pankaj Singh, CPRO, North Eastern Railway said, "...medical van of Railways has reached the spot and rescue operation has been started. Helpline numbers have been issued. It happened around 2.37 pm. As per initial info, 4-5 coaches derailed...."

The Railways in a statement said, "In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railways, the helpline numbers are issued. Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959 and Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960. It also announced two other helpline numbers: LJN-8957409292 and GD- 8957400965.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the train accident in the Gonda district, his office said. "He has directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work and has given instructions for proper treatment of the injured," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Chief Minister Office, Assam in a post on X said, "Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has been briefed about the derailment of the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh express in Uttar Pradesh. He is monitoring the situation and the Government of Assam is in touch with relevant authorities."

The Ministry of Railways has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injury and Rs 50,000 to the minor injured. The Ministry has also said that apart from the CRS enquiry, a high-level enquiry has been ordered.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the lives lost and demanded that the Kavach anti-collision system should be installed.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The derailment of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in UP, is yet another instance of how Modi Govt has systematically jeopardised Rail safety. Our deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved, and our thoughts and prayers are with the injured. A month ago, 11 people lost their lives when a goods train collided with the Sealdah–Agartala Kanchanjunga Express. The Commissioner of Railway Safety has said that the accident was "waiting to happen"!"

"Failure of automatic signal, lapses at multiple levels in managing operations, and non-availability of critical safety equipment such as walkie-talkie with the loco pilot and train manager are some of the reasons cited for collision in the probe report. PM Narendra Modu and his Railway Minister, who leave no opportunity for self-publicity, must take direct responsibility of the massive lapses that have plagued the Indian Railways," added Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

"Our single demand —The Kavach anti-collision system should be installed expeditiously on all routes across India to ensure enhanced safety measures and prevent accidents," the Congress chief added.

The Trinamool Congress also blamed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the derailment of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express in Uttar Pradesh. While the party's Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Sushmita Dev said the railways, which serves as the primary mode of travel for millions, is no longer safe, TMC Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra commented that the railways appeared to have entered an "emergency room" phase after 10 years of the Narendra Modi government.

"Another train derailment. This time the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express! Indian Railways, which is the primary mode of travel for crores of common people is no more safe!", Dev posted on X. Offering her condolences to the bereaved families and expressing solidarity with the injured, Dev said, "Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the blue-eyed boy of @PMOIndia, is costing us lives!"

Echoing Dev, Moitra said, "Another derailment in UP. Shame @AshwiniVaishnaw - Indian Railways in Emergency room after 10 years of Jumla Sarkar." Moitra emphasised the urgent need for safety measures, advocating for the immediate installation of the automated train collision avoidance system (KAVACH) across all railway routes.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Railway said that a couple of trains are being diverted following the derailment. "The following trains are being diverted to run. 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express is being diverted to run via Mankapur-Ayodhya-Barabanki. 15653 Guwahati-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express is being diverted to run via Mankapur-Ayodhya-Barabanki," the North Eastern Railway said in a post on X.