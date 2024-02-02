Loading...

Champai Soren Takes Oath as Jharkhand CM Days after Hemant Soren's Arrest

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 12:26 PM IST

Updated : Feb 2, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Champai Soren on Friday took oath as new chief minister days after former CM Hemant Soren's arrest.

According to JMM MP Mahua Maji, Champai Soren's taking oath is a big win for the party, which foiled the plan of BJP as it was fully prepared to impose the President's Rule in Jharkhand.

Ranchi(Jharkhand): A day after he was nominated as JMM legislative party leader by Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Champai Soren on Friday took oath as new Chief Minister of the state two days after former CM Hemant Soren's arrest, bringing curtains down on fast-paced political developments.

Commenting on the development, JMM MP Mahua Maji said it is a big win for the party as the BJP was fully prepared to impose the President's Rule but that conspiracy was foiled. "We have full faith in the court that CM (Hemant Soren) will return soon...Floor test will be conducted on Monday..," she said.

Before his swearing-in, Champai Soren, who met Shibu Soren, said, "I came here to seek blessings of Guruji (Shibu Soren) and Mataji (Roopi Soren) before taking the oath. He is my idol. I had joined the Jharkhand movement and I am his disciple...I work with his principles of uplifting the people of the state. So, I came to seek the blessings of Dishom Guru."

The nomination took place hours after Soren urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was 'confusion' in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening the political crisis.

State Congress chief Rajesh Thakur earlier said Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority. Congress is a key constituent of the alliance. Earlier, the majority alliance had also taken steps to shift its MLAs from Jharkhand in two chartered planes, in a bid to ring-fence them against a possible poaching attempt by the BJP.

