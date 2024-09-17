Champai Soren Writes To Home Minister To Include Ho Language In Eighth Schedule Of Constitution

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding the inclusion of ‘Ho’ language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

‘Ho’ is one of the most ancient languages ​​belonging to the Austro-Asian linguistic family with a specially designed script called ‘Warang Kshiti Lipi’. The language is used in the university curriculum of Jharkhand with books in Devnahari, Odia, Bengali and Warang Kshiti Lipi scripts.

In the letter, Soren, who has recently joined the BJP after resigning as Chief Minister shortly after the incumbent Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail in a case of alleged money laundering linked to a probe into a land scam, has written that the tribal ‘Ho’ society has been demanding for years for their native language to be included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. For this, a protest demonstration was also staged by the Adivasi Ho Samaj Yuva Mahasabha at the national level on September 14 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

A special request has also been made on behalf of the Mahasabha to complete the required formalities for this purpose.

“I request with full hope that in the interest of the society, you would like to take appropriate and necessary action to include the ‘Ho’ language (Warang Kshiti Lipi) of our Adivasi Ho society in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. For this, the people of our society will always remain grateful to you,” Soren’s letter states.