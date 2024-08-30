Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren Joins BJP, Says His Resolve Strengthened After Being Put Under Surveillance

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Champai Soren joined the BJP on Friday. Champai Soren joined with thousands of supporters at a ceremony in the state capital. Babulal Soren, Champai Soren's son also joined BJP at the ceremony. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present at the ceremony

While addressing a gathering after joining the BJP, Champai Soren said: " "I was embarrassed, and that's why I had decided to retire (from politics). However, because of the love and support of the people of Jharkhand, I decided not to retire from politics. I have seen the struggle during the 'Jharkhand andolan'... I thought that I would launch a new party or join another party, but I would never stay in that organisation where I was embarrassed. Later, I decided to join a party (BJP) to continue serving the people of Jharkhand,"

He added that his resolve to join the BJP strengthened after he was put under surveillance by the Jharkhand government.

Popularly known as the 'Kolhan Tiger,' Champai Soren's journey from a prominent JMM leader to a key asset for the BJP is marked by several twists and turns.

Once a close aide to JMM supremo Shibu Soren, Champai is now seen as crucial for the saffron party's efforts to establish a foothold in the tribal belt of Jharkhand, where Scheduled Tribes make up about 26 per cent of the electorate.

Born in the remote village of Jilinggora in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren's rise to prominence is striking.

From working in the fields with his father, he rose to become the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor, Hemant Soren, resigned just before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case.

On August 18, the 67-year-old leader expressed his disillusionment on social media. "After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path...Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than having a chief minister's programme cancelled by another person? During the meeting (legislative party meeting on July 3), I was asked to resign. I was taken aback. Since I had no desire for power, I resigned immediately. However, my self-respect was deeply hurt," Champai posted on X, mentioning that he was struggling to control his tears.

"But all he (referring to Chief Minister Hemant Soren without naming him) seemed interested in was the chair. I felt as though I had no existence, no presence in the party to which I had dedicated my entire life," he said.

A day ahead of his joining, Champai Soren resigned from the JMM claiming that its "present style of functioning and policies" forced him to leave the party that he served for many years. (With inputs from agencies)