Chamoli Avalanche: IAF To Deploy Drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System

Dehradun: The Air Force will deploy its drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System for the search and rescue operation of five workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who are believed to be trapped in containers they were sleeping in following an avalanche in the Mana area of Chamoli on February 28. Aside from this advanced system, GPS-enabled radar with ground penetrating technology has also been sought from the Army along with the sniffer dogs.

"The IAF's drone-based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System will be sent for deployment in the search and rescue operation of the trapped BRO workers in the Mana area of ​​Chamoli. The system will be aerially brought to Dehradun, from where it will be flown further to the Mana area by helicopters," an IAF official said.

"The rescue operation is underway, and so far, 50 people have been rescued. However, some of them have succumbed to the injuries. The operation prioritises the evacuation of the injured people who are still trapped. The search for five others is still on," Lieutenant Colonel Manish Srivastava, defence DRO, said.

A video released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITPB) shows its personnel are effortlessly engaged in the rescue operation in the avalanche-hit area. If the weather and road conditions permit, UAVs and ground-penetrating radars would be pressed into service.