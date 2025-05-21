Srinagar: Amid a steep decline in tourist arrivals in Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack, different tourism stakeholders are holding road shows in Kashmir and outside states to woo tourists across the country. However, most of them who spoke to ETV Bharat say the onus of safety and security lies with the government of India.

Before the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 25 tourists and a local pony operator were killed, tourist destinations in Kashmir were brimming, while hotels and houseboats were booked until June. Government figures showed a record number of one to two crore tourist arrivals, including pilgrims in Kashmir, during the last three years.

After the attack, tourists cancelled bookings, emptying hotels and destinations and leaving stakeholders with financial losses.

While Kashmir-based tourism stakeholders organised ‘Roadshow to Pahalgam’ from Dal Lake to Pahalgam, the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has launched the ‘Chalo Kashmir’ (Let's Visit Kashmir) campaign. TAAI said an incident meant to cause disruption cannot take away the legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kolkata-based tour operator Kalyan Das, who is a member of the Travel Agent Association of Bengal, said that tour operators in West Bengal and the rest of the country are trying to revive tourism in Kashmir by motivating tourists.

‘Chalo Kashmir’ Tourism Campaign After Pahalgam Attack; Stakeholders Seek Central Government’s Assurance (ETV Bharat)

“Kashmir is the main tourist destination for us; we want to motivate tourists to go there. After Pahalgam, there is fear among people. We are trying to inculcate a sense of confidence among the guests,” Das told ETV Bharat.

Anil Punjabi, the National Member of Travel Association Federation of India (TAFI), said queries are coming in from tourists about Kashmir, but the government has to “ensure and assure” safety and security to them. “We are ready to revive tourism, but we will wait for the government’s nod. We cannot let people travel by flight and return by coffin. The government has to issue a set of safety guidelines and SOPs for tourists so that they feel safe and secure,” Punjabi told ETV Bharat.

Yaqoob Dunoo, General Secretary of the Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, said travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers, shikara owners, houseboat owners, and transporters in Kashmir held a ‘Roadshow to Pahalgam’ on Sunday to convey a message about safe Kashmir.

Dunoo, however, sounded sceptical about these roadshows creating any positive impact on tourism. “Unless the GoI intervenes and assures its people to visit Kashmir, we can't help much in its revival,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Tourism must promote Kashmir tourism by inviting celebrities to the Valley, which can create a sense of security and confidence among people in the country.

Athar Yamin, Travel Agents Society Kashmir (TASK), said the security assurance can only be provided by the government, not the tour operators. He said the closure of several destinations after the Pahalgam attack has also crippled the movement of any incoming tourists.