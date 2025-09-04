Challenges And Construction Methodology: Navigating The Western Ghats

Kozhikode: Gulzar Ahmed, an Assistant Engineer of Konkan Railway, provided ETV Bharat with comprehensive details on the construction of the Kozhikode–Wayanad tunnel. While noting that this project is less complicated than similar projects in North India, he highlighted that the hard rock formations of the Western Ghats present a far more challenging and demanding task.
States such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are known to be geologically fragile, with a high risk of landslides and floods, yet they have seen hundreds of kilometres of tunnels constructed.
In contrast, the Western Ghats are composed of strong rock formations, but that strength itself makes the Anaikkampoil–Kalladi–Meppadi twin-tube tunnel project highly challenging. The Western Ghats mainly consist of hard charnockite and gneiss rocks. Excavating through these massive formations is difficult, but there is no concern about the inner rock stability, explained Gulzar.
Current preparatory work in Wayanad includes the deployment of geotechnical drilling machines for soil sampling and JCBs and excavators for forest clearance.
Construction is to begin on the Meppadi side first because of easier transport access. A temporary bridge must be constructed on the Kozhikode side, which is expected to take at least three months.
Other preparatory tasks, such as setting up laboratories, will also commence shortly. Heavy machinery and equipment for the tunnelling will arrive in Wayanad by mid-September.
The machinery will be moved to Meppadi after the necessary formalities with the Forest and Revenue departments are completed. Construction will begin once the official notification is issued regarding the alternate land for the forest area being acquired.
The temporary bridge work at Anakkampoyil is scheduled to begin on September 12 and be completed by December 12. On December 15, the contract will be officially awarded by Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd (KRCL), followed by a month-long period to construct site camps and offices. Excavation and earth removal from the
The tunnel construction process involves three distinct phases. First, the Survey and Design phase, considered the most crucial, will involve determining the tunnel's exact location, alignment, and direction through detailed surveys.
Soil and rock samples will be analysed to assess strength, water content, and structure to ensure safety. Based on this data, technical specifications like the tunnel's size, gradient, and shape are designed, and the most suitable tunnelling method is selected.
In the second phase, construction work will be taken up where excavation begins according to the design. Techniques like drill-and-blast are used in rocky areas, while Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) are employed for larger tunnels to cut through rock and install concrete lining simultaneously.
To prevent collapses, steel reinforcements are applied to the tunnel walls. Finally, the finishing phase will involve adding concrete or other materials for lining to strengthen the tunnel and prevent water seepage.
Ventilation systems will be installed to ensure airflow, and power and safety features like lighting, signalling, firefighting systems, and emergency exits will be provided.
Roads for vehicle movement are also constructed inside the tunnel before it is opened to the public. This process may undergo modifications depending on the specific terrain.
