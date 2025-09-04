Challenges And Construction Methodology: Navigating The Western Ghats

ETV Bharat / bharat

Kozhikode: Gulzar Ahmed, an Assistant Engineer of Konkan Railway, provided ETV Bharat with comprehensive details on the construction of the Kozhikode–Wayanad tunnel. While noting that this project is less complicated than similar projects in North India, he highlighted that the hard rock formations of the Western Ghats present a far more challenging and demanding task.

States such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are known to be geologically fragile, with a high risk of landslides and floods, yet they have seen hundreds of kilometres of tunnels constructed.

In contrast, the Western Ghats are composed of strong rock formations, but that strength itself makes the Anaikkampoil–Kalladi–Meppadi twin-tube tunnel project highly challenging. The Western Ghats mainly consist of hard charnockite and gneiss rocks. Excavating through these massive formations is difficult, but there is no concern about the inner rock stability, explained Gulzar.

Current preparatory work in Wayanad includes the deployment of geotechnical drilling machines for soil sampling and JCBs and excavators for forest clearance.

Construction is to begin on the Meppadi side first because of easier transport access. A temporary bridge must be constructed on the Kozhikode side, which is expected to take at least three months.

Other preparatory tasks, such as setting up laboratories, will also commence shortly. Heavy machinery and equipment for the tunnelling will arrive in Wayanad by mid-September.

The machinery will be moved to Meppadi after the necessary formalities with the Forest and Revenue departments are completed. Construction will begin once the official notification is issued regarding the alternate land for the forest area being acquired.