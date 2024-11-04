ETV Bharat / bharat

Challenge PM Modi To Speak About Real Issues In Rallies Instead Of 'Lies' Against Opposition: Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the BJP's "anti-people" policies are "corroding" India's economy and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak about real issues facing common people in his future election rallies, instead of "spewing lies" against the Opposition.

Kharge said fake narratives cannot be a substitute for real welfare.

"Have a look at the economic turmoil you have created by looting ordinary citizens of their last paisa! Even the festive cheer could not lift the spirits of India's economy - reeling under low consumption, high inflation, widening inequality, dampened investment and wage stagnation," the Congress chief said in a post on X.

Even industry captains are forced to talk about ''missing middle class' syndrome, as the Modi government deals a "body blow" to the poor and middle class by imposing "back-breaking" price rise and wiping out their savings through mindless taxation, he alleged.

"5 undeniable facts -- Food Inflation is at 9.2 per cent. Vegetable inflation surged from 10.7 per cent in August to a 14-month high of 36 per cent in September 2024. It is a fact that the FMCG sector has seen demand sharply decline, with growth in sales dropping from 10.1 per cent to just 2.8 per cent in a year. Your own Finance Ministry's monthly report states this," he said.

Kharge said FMCG companies reported a decline in margins and have stated that this could lead to an increase in prices if raw material costs become unmanageable for companies.

The Congress chief claimed that household savings have plunged to a 50-year low.

"Consumption has severely dipped due to high food inflation. For instance, the growth in F&B sector, which used to be in double digits, is now down to 1.5-2 per cent. Analysts at Nomura India have noted that urban demand shall continue to lag due to lower salary increases, waning pent-up demand, high interest rates, and tight credit conditions," he said.