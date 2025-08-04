Chaitanya Baghel's Judicial Custody Extended Till August 18 In Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam

Raipur: A local court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chaitanya Baghel, son of senior Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, till August 18 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor scam in the state.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought Chaitanya's further judicial remand for 14 days following the expiry of his previous remand, per his counsel, Faisal Rizvi. The order was issued by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, he said.

On July 18, ED arrested Chaitanya following a search at his house, which he shares with his father in Bhilai town of Durg district.

At the time of Chaitanya’s arrest, the ED alleged that he handled more than Rs 1,000 crore worth of proceeds of crime generated from a ‘liquor scam’ in the state and used Rs 16.7 crore for the development of his real estate project.

In response, Bhupesh alleged the misuse of Central agencies to target opposition leaders. He had also claimed the ED action against his son was part of efforts to divert attention from the “illegal tree felling” for coal mines in the state. However, he extended full cooperation to the agencies in the probe.

According to ED, the ‘scam’ was orchestrated between 2019 and 2022 in Chhattisgarh during the term of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.