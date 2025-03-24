Spike In Chain Pulling Cases Raise Concerns Over Passenger Safety And Delay In Train Services

New Delhi: Data shows that the cases of Alarm Chain Pulling (ACP) in trains have gone up significantly in Eastern Railways, registering 3529 cases in 2024-25 as compared to 3337 cases in 2023-24.
As per railways data, Eastern Railways arrested 3229 persons and fined Rs 16,80,650 in 2024-25 as compared to 3320 apprehended and Rs 16,83,550 fined in 2023-24. In March this year, the RPF of Eastern Railway arrested 16 people and booked them under Section 141 of the Railway Act for disrupting the movement of trains by pulling chains illegally.
Similarly, Northeast Frontier registered 2,105 cases in the year 2024 and arrested persons 2112 as compared to 1719 cases booked in the year 2019 and arrests were made 1759 which shows an increasing trend in ACP cases in NF Railway.
According to railway officials, chain pulling has become a menace as it leads to serious safety concerns for rail passengers as well as trains and this impacts punctuality of the rail operations which causes delays of trains where the chain is pulled as well as others on the same section of track which have to wait for clearance of signal.
The railway officials said alarm chains in trains serve as an essential safety feature, allowing passengers to halt the train in cases of genuine emergencies related to security threats, medical crises, or other urgent situations requiring immediate intervention. However, the misuse of alarm chains has increasingly become a significant concern, leading to unnecessary stoppages and disruptions.
From January to December 2024, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway recorded 2,105 cases of chain pulling. As a result, 2,112 individuals were arrested and fines exceeding Rs 8.37 lakh were collected from offenders. In the last two months alone, the zone registered 196 cases of false alarm chain pulling, leading to 204 arrests and fines of over Rs 90 thousand.
All apprehended individuals are currently facing trial under the jurisdiction of respective courts for violating the Railways Act, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NF Railways informed.
Similarly, North Central Railway’s Prayagraj division registered 3688 cases of chain pulling from the financial year 2024-25 (till February), and 3,684 persons were arrested. A total fine of Rs 18.57 lakh was collected, Amit Kumar Singh, Public Relations Officer, Prayagraj Division, said.
Chain Pulling cases during 2024-25 are:
As per railway data, 375 cases were registered at Prayagraj Junction in which 373 passengers were arrested and a fine of Rs 2,23,758 was collected.
- Aligarh Junction: All the passengers were arrested in 349 cases and a fine of Rs 115560 was imposed.
- Kanpur Central: 490 passengers were arrested in 492 cases and a fine of Rs 284309 was collected.
- Etawah Junction: 283 cases were reported where 286 passengers were arrested and a fine of Rs 107605 was imposed.
- Fatehpur Station: All persons were arrested in 219 cases and a fine of Rs 123490 was collected.
- Mirzaour station: 240 travellers were apprehended and a fine of Rs 148515 was collected.
- Shikohabad Station: a total of 99 cases were booked in which all the passengers were arrested and a fine of Rs 37,490 was imposed.
- Tundla Junction: 299 passengers were booked in 301 cases and a fine of Rs 88,885 was recovered from them.
Indian Railways always appeals to travellers not to indulge in unnecessary chain pulling and maintain discipline during travel. “Misuse of chain pulling is not only a legal offence but also causes inconvenience to other passengers,” Amit Kumar Singh pointed out.
This week, DRM Tiruchchirappalli appealed to passengers to prevent unnecessary pulling of alarm chains as it is a punishable offence under Railway regulations. Misuse disrupts train operations and causes inconvenience to passengers and can lead to penalties or legal action.
Similar types of cases have been registered in other zones in chain pulling issues. “Many instances of alarm chain pulling occur for non-emergency reasons, such as passengers attempting to board or deboard at undesignated locations, missing their station, or other personal conveniences. Incidents of false alarm chain pulling have become a significant factor in disrupting the efficiency and punctuality of the Indian railway network,” the railway officials added.