‘Chadar’ Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah On Behalf Of Rajnath Singh

Jaipur: A 'chadar' on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday during the ongoing 'Urs' of sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. Former vice president of Dargah Committee Munavvar Khan presented the chadar at the shrine on behalf of Singh.

Khan also read out a message sent by Singh. In his message, the defence minister said Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti gave the message of brotherhood and that people from all religions and sects attend the Urs with a sense of reverence. On Saturday, a chadar on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offered at the dargah by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

In November last year, a controversy erupted after a court in Ajmer admitted a petition claiming the dargah was built over a Shiva temple and issued notices to the Ajmer Dargah committee, the Ministry of Minority Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India.

Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta, who filed the petition, had called on the prime minister not to send a 'chadar' this time. 'Urs' is held at the Ajmer Dargah to commemorate the death anniversary of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.