CERT-In Unveils Mahila Suraksha Cyber Guide To Safeguard Women Online

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) releases the "Cyber Security Handbook for Mahila Suraksha" on the eve of International Women's Day in New Delhi on Friday. ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: In a major initiative towards improving digital security for women, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has released the "Cyber Security Handbook for Mahila Suraksha" on the eve of International Women's Day. The exhaustive handbook is intended to inform and empower women with best practices for cyber hygiene so that they are secure online in today's digital age.

A National Initiative towards Cyber Awareness

CERT-In, as the national authority for incident response under Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000, runs a 24x7 incident response help desk. The organisation takes an active role in preventing and reacting to incidents of cybersecurity and also engages actively in promoting security awareness among citizens.

With the increase in cyber attacks like phishing, identity theft, online fraud, cyberstalking, and financial fraud, CERT-In has been continuously striving to make users aware of best security practices. The recently released handbook is a step in this direction, but it is particularly aimed at women's cybersecurity requirements.

Key Highlights of the Cyber Security Handbook

The Mahila Suraksha Cyber Security Handbook gives women practical instructions on how to defend themselves against cyber attacks. Some of the most important subjects discussed in the handbook are:

Mobile Security: Asking users to download apps from official websites only, check permissions, and beware of rogue APK files.

Social Media Best Practices: Privacy settings, limiting friend requests, and not oversharing personal data.

Online Account Protection: Advice on turning on multi-factor authentication (MFA), making robust passwords, and frequent checking of account activity.

Protecting against Cyber Stalking: How to detect and report cyberstalking, protecting social media accounts, and keeping personal information from the public eye.