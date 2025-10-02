ETV Bharat / bharat

Centuries-Old Tradition Unites India And Bangladesh On Ichamati River During Durga Idol Immersion

Kolkata: After four days of festivities, it is time for the goddess to bid farewell. On the day of idol immersion, the two countries unite on the Ichamati River. Flowing through Taki in the Basirhat subdivision of North 24 Parganas, the river becomes the meeting point where every year Durga idols from India and Bangladesh are immersed. For a brief time, the border gap is bridged, as people from both Bengals gather on the banks of the Ichamati to witness the farewell.

On Dashami morning, the women of the Rajbari welcome Maa Durga with sindoor khela in the Thakur Hall. No vehicles are used for the immersion of the Taki Rajbari idol. Instead, the idol is carried on the shoulders of 24 bearers to the river, a tradition passed down through generations of the Rajbari. After immersion, the family and devotees return to the Thakur Hall to share a meal of panta bhat, raw vegetables, boiled potatoes, fried potatoes, and sweets.

Family member Sharmishtha Ghosh said, “The puja is being performed in Taki Rajbari with devotion and all rituals. Today is Dashami, the day of Uma’s departure, and everyone is sad. In the morning, Maa Durga was worshipped according to tradition. Panta bhat and raw vegetables were offered to the mother. Bhog Aarti, Jatramangal Path, and Tarpan were performed. Finally, the idol was carried on the shoulders of 24 bearers to the Rajbari ghat and immersed in the Ichamati.”

Meanwhile, the local police remained busy since morning, monitoring the riverbanks during the immersion. Strict surveillance was also maintained by the border guards of both countries. Though a symbolic Lakshman Rekha marks the boundary along the middle of the Ichamati, today that line disappears as the two sides observe the immersion together.