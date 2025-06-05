ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre's Visa Clamp Down: Pakistan National Living In Goa Since 2016 Moves SC

The bench was informed that the petitioner was born in India. The bench asked the counsel, why his client did not move before jurisdictional HC.

Supreme Court. (Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 3:14 PM IST

New Delhi: A Pakistani national residing in Goa since 2016 on a long-term visa on Thursday moved the Supreme Court in wake of the Centre's notification revoking the visas of Pakistani nationals after the Pahalgam terror attack. A counsel, representing the Pakistani national, mentioned the matter before a bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma for urgent listing. The counsel contended that this is a matter of a Pakistani national residing in Goa since 2016 on a long-term visa.

"After the Pahalgam attack, there is a notification issued by the Government of India," the counsel said. The bench said, “You go back…”. The counsel said the petitioner would go back but he may be heard as there was a specific condition in the long-term visa. The bench was informed that the petitioner was born in India. The bench asked the counsel, why his client did not move before the jurisdictional high court.

The counsel said the police have been visiting the petitioner. After hearing submissions, the bench agreed to list the matter. The April 22 attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead. Later, a notification was issued by the central government revoking the visas granted to Pakistani nationals except for those mentioned in the communication and giving a specific timeline for their deportation.

