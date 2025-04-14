ETV Bharat / bharat

National Task Force Crafts Blueprint To Prevent Student Suicides In Higher Education

New Delhi: The second meeting of the National Task Force on Mental Health Concerns of Students and Prevention of Suicides in Higher Educational Institutions was convened today under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Justice S. Ravindra Bhat, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

The Task Force was and is being established as a result of a historic Supreme Court Judgment delivered on March 24, 2025, bringing together a wide range of stakeholders and experts from across many disciplines, including academia, mental health, policymakers, and advocates. The Supreme Court directed the establishment of this Task Force to recommend immediate, wide-ranging actions to deal with the mental health issues facing students and prevent educational institutions from ignoring their mental wellbeing.

High-Level Participation and Actionable Items

Today's meeting evidenced participation from high-ranking officials, including Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education; Amit Yadav, Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment; and Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, and senior officials from the Ministries of Law & Justice and Health & Family Welfare.

A detailed overview was given of the activities carried out since the first meeting on March 29. The agenda discussed a whole host of strategic measures, including a centralized data portal, regulation and reporting, stakeholder outreach, and inter-ministerial coordination. Discussions also addressed the need to integrate support from DoSEL and MoHFW.

The Triple Working Group Strategy

To sharpen the focus of its activities, the Task Force created three working groups. They will work towards:

1. Analyzing Past Reports and Existing Frameworks: Gathering conclusions from previous initiatives and examining existing policies and laws relevant for student welfare and mental health.

2. Data and Questionnaire Design: Developing the methodologies and instruments for gathering data from different stakeholder categories, including students, teachers, administrators, and mental health professionals.

3. Implementation and Outreach: Designing the mechanisms and methods for dissemination, feedback collection, and public engagement in the mental health initiative.

Broad-Based Composition of Experts