Centre's Outreach Yields Positive Results In Jammu & Kashmir; Only 17 Local Terrorists Active In UT

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A development that could ascertain the fact that the Centre’s outreach in Jammu and Kashmir yielded positive results, sources in the security establishment said on Thursday that the number of active local terrorists have drastically come down in the region.

According to the government statistics in possession of ETV Bharat, there are only 17 local terrorists presently active in Jammu & Kashmir. Following the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre has launched a massive outreach program under which union ministers visit the region and make the public aware of the different initiatives undertaken by the government for the overall development of the region.

However, data revealed that the number of foreign terrorists is higher than the local terrorists. A fact that could reveal that the influx of foreign terrorists from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir continues unabated, government data said that at least 59 foreign terrorists are presently active in the region.

According to government statistics, members of Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations like Lashkar e Toiba (LeT), Jaish e Mohammad and Harkat ul Mujahideen (HuM) are active in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the 59 foreign terrorists, 35 belong to the LeT, followed by 21 from JeM and 3 from HuM. "A comparison of the foreign and local terrorists active in the region has proved that the terrorist organisations have not been able to recruit local youths from Jammu and Kashmir," an official from the security establishment said.

Following the presence of foreign terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the security agencies deployed in the Union Territory have intensified their anti-terror and search operations in the region.

"During the last fortnight till February 28, security agencies recovered 268 rounds of ammunition from the Simbli and Shajroo area of Resai district. The security agencies have also recovered four rockets from Resai district and two IEDs from Pulwama and Shopian," another official said.

Meanwhile, at least 990 arms, 11526 ammunition, 366 hand grenades, 230 bombs and 10 IEDs have been surrendered in Manipur by anti-social elements following an appeal from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. In his appeal, Governor Bhalla asked the people who looted arms and ammunition in Manipur ever since the ethnic conflict started in 2023 to deposit them to the security forces and get relief from facing strict actions.

On the other hand, security forces arrested 24 Maoists, including two from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Bijapur, and five from Sukma in Chhattisgarh, giving a major blow to the ultras from February 15 to 28.

"During the same period, 20 Maoists have surrendered, and recovered 14 arms, 532 ammunitions, 110 kg of explosives, 26 IEDs, three grenades, 25 detonators, 130 gelatin sticks and Rs 1.5 lakh cash from the possession of Maoists," a senior security official said.