Centre's National Clean Air Programme Is Same For All Cities: CPCB Member

New Delhi: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) member Anil Kumar Gupta on Tuesday said the Central government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) is same for all the cities and the ruling dispensation is taking several measures to curb air pollution across the country.

The NCAP was launched by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in January 2019 with the objective of improving air quality in 131 non-attainment and million plus cities/urban agglomerations across 24 States/Union Territories (UTs), by engaging all relevant stakeholders.

The statement of the CPCB member came days after the Supreme Court observed that if cities of the National Capital Region (NCR) have the right to clean air then why don't people of other cities.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gupta said, "I cannot comment on Supreme Court, whatever the apex court says we need to respect that. But, the Central government is working to mitigate air pollution in all the cities. We have NCAP, which is for all the cities and not only for Delhi."

"The air pollution problem in Delhi is much more and every year, the Air Quality Index (AQI) worsens. But, I think the air quality of other cities, particularly Indore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Surat Cochin and Chennai, are much better than Delhi. If we see the AQI , Delhi has more problem as compared to the other cities. So, may be Supreme Court has rightly observed but as far as Central government is concern, it is taking care of all the cities not only Delhi," he said.

Gupta, who is also a member of the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) further said that deterioration of air quality in Delhi and NCR is because of stubble burning. For AQI, we have two kinds of sources, one is anthropogenic and the other is natural. Anthropogenic is the pollution from dust, road, CNG and stubble burning, he added.