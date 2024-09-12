ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Working Towards Adding More Packages With an Eye on Geriatric Care: Official

New Delhi: A day after the Union Cabinet approved the health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) flagship scheme, a top official of the Health Ministry on Thursday said that the government is working towards adding more packages that exclusively tend to geriatric care.

"Centre will work towards adding more packages that exclusively tend to geriatric care (old age-related ailments). This scheme is also expected to help women as 58 per cent of 70+ age people are women and 54 of them are widows," the official told ETV Bharat.

Describing in detail about the extension of new coverage under AB PMJAY, the official said that anyone aged 70 or above, will be eligible for applying for the scheme.

Stating that the scheme will be operational within a week, the official said, "Initially there will be a pilot launch to sort out any issues that may arise."

According to the official, it's an application-based scheme and people will need to register only through the portal.

"Facility of face authentication available on the portal will have a designated link for senior citizens 70+," the official said adding, "There will be an awareness campaign on all media platforms not only through IEC but also through field level workers and other community level participation."

Once KYC is completed, the card will be operational for use immediately, the official said. It is understood that the Centre will fund a 60 per cent share of the scheme.

According to the official, those having Ayushman cards will need to apply for a new card and complete their eKYC again.