Centre Won't Conduct Caste Census Properly, Says Rahul Gandhi

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – led government at the Centre would never conduct the caste census properly in 2027 because it would destroy its politics. He promised his party would get it done.

“Do not be mistaken. They (the BJP) will never get the real caste census done in the country because it will destroy their politics. I feel they will not do it properly in 2027. Either the BJP should get it conducted properly or I promise to get it done,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader was speaking at a ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan’ (Conference on safeguarding the Constitution) at Rajgir in Nalanda district of Bihar as part of his blitzkrieg in the state during which he also visited The Mahabodhi Temple at Bodh Gaya, apart from attending a dialogue with women, visiting King Jarasandh's memorial, and Dashrath Manjhi's memorial.

He pointed out that there were two methods of conducting the caste census – the BJP model and the Telangana model. “In the BJP model, officers sitting behind the closed doors decide questions to be asked in the census. 90 per cent population of the country (including the Dalits, tribals, backward and extremely backward classes) are not represented among those officers,” Rahul said.

“On the other hand, in the Telangana model, people and associations belonging to the Dalits, extremely backward castes (EBC), other backward castes (OBC), scheduled tribes, journalists, politicians, minorities, general castes were consulted to decide about the questions that should be asked. Three lakh people participated in the open meetings to arrive at the questions that were to be asked in the caste census,” the Congress leader added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed by party leaders and workers at Gaya airport (ETV Bharat)

Rahul, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said questions like “have you ever experienced untouchability” for Dalits, and many more from other communities were received. The Telangana government then went door-to-door to ask them.

The Congress MP from Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), who often says that the caste census would be like an X-ray to know about the ills in the country, stressed that the real one on the lines of the Telangana model would be “like an MRI”. Speaking further, Rahul asked the audience about how the idea of the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation came to the country when the population of the people which needed it was 90 per cent.

“We will break the 50 per cent reservation ceiling in the country, just like it has been done in Telangana and Karnataka (both Congress-ruled states). I am not doing this for politics. I am doing this for the country, truth and the Constitution, which says that the nation belongs to everybody,” Rahul added.

Rahul Gandhi with the family of Dashrath Manjhi at Gehlaur in Gaya district on Friday (ETV Bharat)

The Congress leader elaborated how the 90 per cent population of the country, which comprises the Dalits, EBC, OBC, tribal people, the poor and the downtrodden, did not figure among the owners or CEOs of the top 500 companies, private educational institutions, judiciary, and bureaucracy. They figured in the list of MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) workers, labourers, drivers and other people doing similar jobs.

“This 90 per cent is the biggest shareholder of pain, rape and poverty in the country,” he added.

The Congress and Rahul have regularly demanded a caste census in the country for the last two years at various forums and public rallies. With the Central government notifying the dates for it earlier this week, it was expected that they would take credit for it.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say in every speech that he was an OBC, but whenever the issue of caste census arose, he would claim that there were no castes in the country. If that was so then how did he become an OBC? Caste census is the aim of all of us,” the Congress leader said.

“I said in the Lok Sabha, in front of Modi ji, looking him ‘eye to eye’, that the caste census will happen. You know he has the habit of surrendering. I have been fighting the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), which has a history of writing (apology) letters in two minutes,” Rahul added.

Not backing down on his allegations that Modi surrendered and stopped Operation Sindoor offensive against Pakistan at the behest of US President Donald Trump, Rahul raised it again before the audience at the International Convention Centre at Rajgir.

“Trump sahib spoke 11 times in public that he made Narendra Modi surrender. He (Modi) is not even able to make a little whimper of protest. He is unable to say Trump is lying, because it is the truth,” Rahul added.

Putting the Centre on the mat for increasing privatisation in the country, the Congress leader pointed out that what earlier used to be a part of the public sector was privatised by the Modi-led government.

He claimed that the Prime Minister was giving ports, airports, defence-related projects, and land to the top corporate houses of the country. The corporates are also trying to take the Dharavi (one of the world’s largest slums) land in Mumbai. Lakhs of poor people residing there were being uprooted, and their businesses and lives were being destroyed. “Modi is thinking himself to be a Maharaja,” Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi at the path that 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi cut through a hill at Gehlaur in Gaya (ETV Bharat)

Speaking at the public meeting, the Congress leader stressed that Bihar was once the land of truth, non-violence and justice. But the old definition of the state has been replaced by the new one – that it is the crime capital of India. “Earlier people from the entire world used to come here. Now people from here go everywhere in the world due to the lack of employment. We want this to change. We want you to become what you were earlier. You guided the entire world,” Rahul said while addressing the people.

Rahul added that the thought architecture of countries like Japan, Korea, China, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and others was the contribution of Bihar.

The Congress leader arrived at the Gaya international airport around noon and was welcomed by party leaders and workers with bouquets. He left to visit the memorial of Dashrath Manjhi at Gehlaur in Gaya district. Accompanied by Dashrath’s son Bhagirath Manjhi and Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) president Rajesh Kumar, Rahul garlanded the statue at the memorial.

Fondly remembered as ‘Mountain Man’, Dashrath took up the Herculean task to carve a 110-metre-long, 9.1 metres wide and 7.6 metres deep path through a hill with the help of just a hammer and a chisel after his wife Falguni Devi fell while crossing a hillock and died of the injuries in 1959. The villagers could not take her to hospital on time because there was no road connectivity and the nearest town was 55 km away.

Dashrath, who belonged to the Musahar (rat eater) caste counted among the scheduled castes, worked from 1960 to 1982 with just one thought in mind that people should not die without medical attention like his wife did. His feat shortened the distance between Atri and Wazirganj blocks from 55km to 15 km, and the distance to the Gaya town by 40km. He passed away in 2007.

Dashrath’s son Bhagirath had joined the Congress at Delhi in January this year in the presence of All India Congress Committee’s media and publicity department chairman Pawan Khera. His induction was aimed at strengthening the party among the Dalits in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

The Constitution safeguarding meeting at Rajgir was in the heart of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s native Nalanda district. He has been famous for ‘social engineering’ – tapping and moulding various caste equations in his favour – to stay in power in Bihar for 20 years. Rahul challenged this through his meetings and visits on Friday.

Women constitute around 48 per cent of total voters in Bihar, while the scheduled castes and the EBCs, account for 19.65 percent and 36 percent, respectively. The visit indicated an attempt to woo these sections of the society, which have traditionally sided with Nitish’s JDU and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the past two decades.

The motive of the visit was also to strengthen the party in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections and lessen its dependency on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which leads the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in the state.

Rahul also visited the Jarasandh memorial, dedicated to the mythological Magadh king, at Rajgir, before addressing the ‘Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan.’ The move comes heavily laced with political implications in a year Bihar is going to the Assembly polls. The Chandravanshi (Kahar) caste claims themselves to be the descendants of Jarasandha — a famed wrestler who was killed by Bhima with help from Lord Krishna.

According to the Bihar caste-based survey, the Chandravanshis are 22 lakh or 1.7 per cent of the 13.07 crore population of Bihar. Despite their smaller percentage, they are counted among the most influential sections of the extremely backward castes (EBCs).

After addressing the meeting on safeguarding the Constitution at Rajgir, Rahul moved to Gaya town for a dialogue with women. In the open forum, he listened to various issues faced by them, their hopes, and aspirations.

A woman, Riya Kumari, stole the show by saying that she also does not want to marry just like him, and wished to join politics to serve people.

“Women run the society, but they do not get the deserved place in the country’s system. We want to change this. We want them to excel in every field – the corporates, education, and the medical field. For this we plan to provide Rs 2,500 per month to every poor woman in the state. It will be sent to their bank accounts,” Rahul said.

The Congress leader reminded that his party had promised a Nyay Yojana during the Lok Sabha polls in which Rs 1 lakh was to be provided every year in the bank accounts of the poor women. “It was a big thing. But the state government (if Congress came to power) here will provide Rs 2500 per month,” Rahul added. The Congress leader also personally met several women present at the dialogue.